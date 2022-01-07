12 90 Day Fiance stars who post the most on Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance cast on this list are known to post a crazy amount to their Instagrams. Pic credit: TLC

Any 90 Day Fiance fan that spends time on social media following the cast who they find most interesting knows that there is a handful of them who post an insane amount of content. The kind where fans know they can open up the cast member’s Instagram story to find more than ten different stories at any given time.

Most of the 90 Day Fiance franchise alum have active social media where they post regularly, interact with fans, keep their audience apprised of their lives, or use it to set the record straight.

There are cast members that take their posting to extremes and either share a ton of details about what they are doing, post an annoying amount of promotional content or just post a ridiculous amount of selfies.

There are also those 90 Day stars who seem to reshare whatever they find to be interesting that they come across on social media to the point where their Instagram stories are filled with reshares.

In any case, the 12 90 Day alum on this list are known to seriously overshare on Instagram and post the most out of any of their fellow castmates.

1. Larissa Lima

Larissa uses her Instagram page to draw attention to her adult platform and post very risque pictures to push traffic to her site. Her page is private but the over 700k people that follow her are privy to her immense amount of story posts as well.

Larissa is very keen on doing Q&As in both English and her native Portuguese and she often answers questions about her plastic surgery, relationship status, the immigration process, and her hopes for the future.

90 Day fans can count on seeing a variety of personal information and sexy images on Larissa’s Instagram and a lot of them to boot.

2. Molly Hopkins

Molly Hopkins is a savvy businesswoman with a bustling lingerie business that she shamelessly promotes all over her Instagram and especially in her stories.

Observers on her page can also count on finding out about the weight loss supplement that she advocates and when they can catch her on Pillow Talk next.

Molly loves to reshare promotional things and fans can find a ton of videos and images that she reposts in her Instagram stories.

If 90 Day lovers are looking to find out more personal information about Molly from her Instagram they won’t be in luck because she spends a lot of time keeping her page about the things that make her money.

3. Darcey Silva

By now, most 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans know that Darcey and her twin sister Stacey own their own clothing line House of Eleven and if that wasn’t apparent in the shows it certainly is on their Instagrams.

Darcey posts a ton of advertisements for her brand and viewers can find a number of posts about the garments, fashion shows their line is in, and where to find their products in her Instagram stories at any given time.

Darcey is also known to be a serious selfie and filter queen, so she squeezes a bunch of highly enhanced pictures of herself into her stories and page.

The plastic surgery offices that Darcey uses are another thing she frequently posts about on top of teasers about Darcey & Stacey.

4. Yara Zaya

Yara has stepped up her Instagram game in the last year and has teamed up with several different companies to run promotions for them through her stories.

When she is not sharing photos and videos of her and Jovi Dufren’s baby girl Mylah she is informing her followers about her different retail businesses and often posts stories to push fans towards them.

5. Angela Deem

Angela shares a lot of GoFundMe initiatives to her Instagram stories from people she knows as well as campaigns from fans.

When she is not using her page to push her followers to make donations she is showing off the places and people she is partying with. Angela appears to have a busy social life that she avidly details through her Instagram page and stories.

Since Angela started getting plastic surgery on Season 6 of Happily Ever After, she frequently posts about the different procedures she has done.

6. Jasmine Pineda

Jasmine shares anything and everything about herself within her NDA through her Instagram stories and may be the 90 Day cast member that posts the absolute most out of the bunch even though she is brand new to the franchise.

At any time, Jasmine’s Instagram stories have 10-20 posts mostly addressing false claims, her workouts, her vegan diet, or her relationship with Gino.

She is very into showing off her body, posting selfies, and supporting her fellow 90 Day cast members as well.

7. Varya Malina

Varya totally ramped up her Instagram presence after Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty of the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiancee whom he was in a relationship with while he was talking to Varya online.

After deactivating her account after the guilty verdict, she has doubled down on posting and shares a ton of stories about her day-to-day life, her relationship with the incarcerated Geoffrey, and the ways in which she is changing her life to remain with Geoffrey.

8. Fernanda Flores

Fernanda is big into health and fitness and that is incredibly apparent on her Instagram page, where she posts a bunch of workout videos and gym routines.

Fernanda posts a lot of elegant thirst trap photos as well as pictures and videos of her time spent with her boyfriend Noel.

She often lets her followers know what she is doing with her day and posts numerous car videos and selfies too.

9. Tom Brooks

Tom Brooks is one of the few 90 Day Fiance men who persistently post on Instagram. He loves to flaunt the places he travels and his relationship with his American girlfriend Mariah Fineman.

Tom’s love of salsa dancing is also chronically highlighted in his stories with videos of himself alone or with a partner dancing.

He also loves sharing pictures of art and culture and shows off his taste for refined things which he posts about every day.

10. Elizabeth Potthast

When Elizabeth is not posting about her family life she is posting promotional videos about the products she is sponsored by or makes money from the sale of.

She loves to post about the places she goes with her daughter and husband Andrei and also shares information about her workout routine.

When Elizabeth is advertising a product or company she often posts several stories-long rants about them.

11. Chantel Everett

Chantel is very into resharing motivational posts she finds on Instagram and her followers can count on finding a bevy of inspirational quotes or life mottos throughout her stories.

When Chantel has been drinking, she also tends to post a whole bunch about her drunken escapades. She even had a nip slip during one set of videos out partying with her friends and angrily messaged a fan page who reposted her messy videos.

Chantel is also into posting about her workouts and how she stays healthy. Followers rarely see Pedro in her stories but she does make regular page posts with him.

12. Brittany Banks

Brittany is known for being a filter queen on Instagram as she posts a ton of photos and videos of herself in revealing outfits either dancing or posing for TikTok challenges.

Brittany goes live with her followers a lot to answer their questions and tends to give away a lot of personal information.

She is very into showing off her enhanced body throughout her Instagram and loves to post thirst traps.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.