Jasmine Pineda clapped back at 90 Day Fiance critic who denounced her cosmetic enhancements

Jasmine Pineda put a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic on blast for calling out her cosmetic surgeries in a negative way.

The critic’s comment was dropped on one of Jasmine’s Instagram posts and took aim at her for not being a good role model to women who don’t want to modify their bodies to feel beautiful.

Jasmine clipped their comment and reshared it in her Instagram stories with a pointed message back to them. She explained that she was not an “example of beauty” and that everyone has the right to choose how they appear.

90 Day fans have come to know that Gino paid for Jasmine’s teeth, eyebrows, facial treatments, and lip enhancements. Jasmine also had her breasts enlarged before she met Gino, wears colored contacts, and takes the appearance of her hair very seriously.

It looks like a 90 Day critic enraged Jasmine enough with a comment on one of her posts that she felt the need to put them on blast through her Instagram stories.

The critic commented, “Lip injection, breast implant, possible Botox? Come on. Not the best example for all the ladies out there that don’t feel like they need to modify their body to feel beautiful.”

To which Jasmine replied, “I never said in my post I’m example of beauty. How can people have the audacity to judge on someone’s choices over his/her body?”

She ended her clapback by encouraging, “Empower people! Life itself is tough enough.”

Gino Palazzolo wants Jasmine Pineda to sign a prenup on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

It was revealed during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that Gino Palazzolo has $650,000 in stocks that he is saving for his retirement.

It also came out that he planned on getting Jasmine to sign a prenup but was nervous about how she would react.

On the evening he planned on broaching the topic, Jasmine became upset when she brought up finding out Gino’s ex-wife still carried his last name.

She demanded that he contact her and get her to change it, and Gino agreed. After assessing Jasmine’s sour mood he decided to table the prenup topic.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.