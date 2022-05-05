90 Day Fiance viewers call Jibri and Miona Bell ‘instant clout chasers’

Jibri and Miona Bell have been labeled “instant clout chasers” by 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance cast members Jibri and Miona Bell appear to have rubbed viewers the wrong way because there is a popular narrative online that paints them as “instant clout chasers.”

Any 90 Day Fiance fan that follows Jibri or Miona Bell on social media knows to expect many posts and different promotions every day from them, which appears to have soured some viewers’ ideas of them.

Between Instagram lives, posts, stories, Cameo plugs, and TikTok videos, Jibri and Miona have a strong presence on social media. To that end, they both post about the same amount and also have a shared page that they post from.

Jibri and Miona’s incessant posting coupled with their self-promotion on the show have been points of contention for viewers. Many feel like they are doing too much given that they have only been in two episodes so far this season.

Jibri and Miona Bell have been called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers as ‘instant clout chasers’

A 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a post that shared a still image from one of Jibri’s recent Instagram Lives and added a criticizing caption.

They jabbed, “One of the fastest couples in 90 Day history to hop on Cameo, start asking for people to buy badges on IG Live, etc. Can’t stand these instant clout chasers that just want to profit off being SEEN. Y’all are not even interesting.”

The comments section of the post was ablaze with other 90 Day viewers in agreement over the clout chasing claims.

One person with a top comment wrote, “We are like in week three and he has done like what 50 lives already.”

To which the post’s originator added, “Right. Like, never even gave us a chance to get to watch and know/like (dislike) them. Just hopped right on the clout train.”

Another critic asked the sarcastic question, “Is this the hustle he was talking about? (laughing/crying emoji).”

Someone else shared their opinion by saying, “They’re the reason this season is boring af.”

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members post a lot on social media

Jibri and Miona are not the only 90 Day Fiance cast members who have a dominating presence on social media. Plenty of other 90 Day cast members are all about showing out online whether it be by engaging with fans, promoting different things, or documenting their lives.

Cast members such as Jasmine Pineda, Chantel Everett, Darcey and Stacey Silva, Varya Malina, and Molly Hopkins are among those who post the most on social media.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.