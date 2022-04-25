90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell shares video of Jibri Bell dancing with a little dog

Miona Bell showcased a moment where her 90 Day Fiance partner Jibri Bell was dancing around with a little dog. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell captured and shared a cute moment that her partner Jibri Bell had dancing around with a little dog.

A lot of Miona and Jibri’s recent social media activity has been about them defending themselves against the backlash they’ve been facing from 90 Day critics, so Miona’s post of Jibri was a break from the drama.

In the video, Miona also addressed haters that have called Jibri a clown and told her that there are more fish in the sea. She clapped back by showing the video and calling Jibri her “clownfish” and telling people to stay away from him.

Miona Bell showed 90 Day Fiance fans a video of Jibri Bell dancing with a little dog

Miona shared a video that was introduced by a voice that was not hers over the video, saying, “Aww, there is plenty of fish in the sea.”

The introduction was followed by a slightly different sounding voice saying, “Yeah, but that’s MY clownfish, hands off my clownfish, alright?”

As the second voice was talking, the video of Jibri dancing with a small dog was playing.

Jibri was holding onto the dog’s front paws as it stood on his back legs and jumped around with Jibri as he crouched down dancing with it.

At the end of the video, Jibri gave a little shimmy as his back was then turned to the camera.

In the caption, Miona wrote, “*a** shake on the end* (laughing/crying emoji) does your man do stuff like this?”

Miona Bell has been criticized for her appearance by the 90 Day Fiance community

Miona has been widely called out for “blackfishing” by the 90 Day Fiance community. Critics think she has been presenting herself as something that she is not through her hair, makeup, style, and skin tone change.

Miona has responded to those who think she is blackfishing, by commenting that she is a proud Serbian and noting some of the looks she presents are part of her culture.

With this 90 Day season just beginning, viewers should buckle up for more drama in Jibri and Miona’s relationship as well as in the relationships of the other six couples.

