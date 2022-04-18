90 Day Fiance viewers accuse new cast member Miona of ‘blackfishing’

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance’s new star Miona Bell has been accused of blackfishing. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like new Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance cast member Miona Bell is already rubbing viewers the wrong way for the way she presents herself.

The 23-year-old Serbian native has not been formally introduced to viewers on the show yet, but they have garnered opinions about her look through her Instagram, 90 Day trailers, and the limited air time she’s had already.

Miona has been accused of “blackfishing,” which is described as interpersonal racism depicting Black people as stereotypes and portraying Black culture as a product.

Miona’s look is tied to big curly hair or different hairpieces, dark skin, big lips, and a manner of dressing that is a far cry from throwback pictures that have surfaced of her.

A 90 Day fan page made the accusation that Miona was blackfishing by posting comparison photos. They also opened up a discussion to 90 Day viewers on whether they agree that Miona’s guilty of blackfishing.

90 Day Fiance viewers have called Miona Bell out for ‘blackfishing’

A popular 90 Day fan page made an Instagram post highlighting an old photo of Miona against the way she presents herself now.

In the caption, they wrote, “New cast member Miona is accused of Blackfishing this season, what do you think?”

90 Day Fiance viewers dropped their merciless opinions on Miona’s look in the comments.

One popular comment read, “Oh, Miona…. you can steal the recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same (arms up emoji).”

Another viewer remarked, “Lol when I saw the previews and saw she was [Serbian], knew she was black fishing (hand over face emojis).”

Someone who wanted to give Miona a fair shot before judging wrote, “Let’s watch it and give her a chance first (eyes looking to the side emoji).”

There was also a critic who stated, “Ummmmmmmm clearly lmfao as a mixed person this always creeps me out.”

And another one who jabbed, “Yes that was the first thing I said as soon as I realized she was white.”

Pic credit: @90daycouple/Instagram

Jibri Bell’s mom does not like Miona Bell on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers met Jibri’s mom Mahalla, during the first episode, and she expressed her disdain for the way Miona dressed and how she spoke to her son.

Mahalla heard Miona calling Jibri stupid at one point. Jibri tried to convince his mom that Balkan people have a different communication style, but she was still wary.

Viewers will have to wait and see how Mahalla and Miona’s relationship will take form this season.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.