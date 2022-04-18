This is where you can find the new cast of 90 Day Fiance on social media

The cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance can all be found on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to four out of the seven Season 9 couples during the premiere episode. With that said, each of them have a social media presence, and their handles can be found this article.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans know, following the cast on social media while the season is playing often leads to the possibility of learning about hot gossip, inside information, or surprising reveals.

Whether the cast aims to set the record straight amid backlash or whether they want to promote themselves more to fans online, viewers can take away a lot from following the cast on Instagram.

Here is where the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance cast can be found on Instagram

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram put together a helpful post about where viewers can find the 14 different cast members on the social platform.

Some already have a well-established Instagram page, while others appear to just be building up their following.

Jibri and Miona can be found at @jibribell and @mionabell.

Emily and Kobe’s handles are @emm_babbyy and @kobeblaise.

Kara and Guillermo are at @karaleona and @guillermorojer.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Instagram handles for the only returning 90 Day couple Ariela and Biniyam are @arielladanielle and @biniyam_shibre.

Bilal and Shaeeda are present on Instagram at @bilalhazziez and @westindianbella.

Yvette and Mohamed are on social media at @msdryve and @mo_90day_fiance.

Finally, couple Patrick and Thais can be found at @buffmendes and @tharamoniee.

What can 90 Day Fiance fans expect from Season 9?

This season, viewers will see plenty of the 90 Day Fiance drama they’ve grown used to seeing. This includes cultural differences, family disputes, clashing ideals, and cross-cultural miscommunications.

What viewers will see more this season than any other is family struggles. Several of the couples will try to integrate their children into the lives of their partners as they embark on the already intense experience of moving to America and getting married in 90 days.

This season of 90 Day Fiance’s cast has also been celebrated by viewers for their diversity and praised for being the most diverse cast yet.

All that being said, 90 Day fans should buckle up for what looks like will be a dramatic season.

Which couple are you most excited to watch?

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.