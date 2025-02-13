Jasmine Pineda says she was starved as ‘punishment’ for ‘disobedience’

Jasmine Pineda claims she had a rough go of it in a complaint seemingly aimed at Gino Palazzolo.

The 90 Day Fiance personality went public with some accusations in her Instagram Stories, and although she didn’t name names, her post was likely aimed at her estranged husband.

In her post, Jasmine told her Instagram followers that she purchased an air fryer, and while shopping, she reminisced about when times weren’t so easy for her.

According to the Panamanian native, she was once deprived of food and rides to the grocery store when disobedient.

“I just remembered the days in which I would starve for not having food to eat and/or no one to drive me to the grocery store as a punishment for disobedience,” she wrote.

Jasmine added that she couldn’t walk to the store due to “low” temperatures, implying that she would have made the trek had she been able.

“Today even the simple things in life feel like the biggest blessings and for that I’m grateful,” Jasmine concluded, adding the hashtag #godsloveneverfails.

Gino fires back at Jasmine’s allegations

After hearing of Jasmine’s allegations, Gino clapped back, assuming her claims were aimed at him.

According to Gino, per In Touch Weekly, the only thing Jasmine has been starving for is attention – and she’s trying to drag his name through the mud in the process.

Taking to his Instagram Story to refute Jasmine’s post, Gino told his fans and followers he was “shocked” by Jasmine’s “ridiculous” statements.

“This is just one of the many lies she is currently putting out there as a smear campaign against me to make me look like a bad person,” Gino wrote.

Gino claimed that he “always” took Jasmine to the grocery store “anytime she needed,” and they even shopped together.

Gino said that Jasmine started taking Ubers alone to the gym and refused to let him drive her there or work out with her anymore.

“This was very suspicious to me,” Gino added.

Gino may have referred to the gossip that Jasmine cheated on him with a man she met at the gym.

The suspected two-timer is Matt Branistareanu, and reportedly, Jasmine is pregnant with his child.

But ahead of all the scandalous headlines making waves, Gino and Jasmine sought professional help to save their marriage.

Gino and Jasmine’s tumultuous marriage has taken center stage in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The couple, who wed in June 2023, attended a marriage retreat in Arizona as a last-ditch effort.

Gino and Jasmine’s main complaints revolve around their sex life (or lack thereof), and these two can’t seem to stop arguing.

Jasmine says Gino never wants to be intimate and chooses to watch porn instead, while Gino cites Jasmine’s attitude for his lack of affection toward her.

As a way to rectify the situation, Jasmine proposed an open marriage, meaning she would be allowed to be romantically involved with another man to meet her sexual desires while still married to Gino.

Gino initially opposed the idea, revealing, “I don’t think that’s something I want.”

“We’re married, and that can turn into, like, a long-term thing, and that’s just not something that, you know, I would be interested in,” Gino added during a group therapy session earlier this season.

But as the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode synopses from IMDb show, Gino will “reluctantly consider” an open marriage and eventually talk to the man Jasmine wants to bring into their union—but only after he is given an ultimatum: “Be intimate or agree to an open marriage.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.