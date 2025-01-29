Jasmine Pineda addresses abuse allegations, pregnancy rumors: ‘Believe whatever you wanna believe’

Jasmine Pineda has repeatedly made headlines in recent weeks.

Most notably, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, it’s rumored that The 90 Day: The Last Resort star is pregnant, but not with her husband Gino Palazzolo’s baby.

Word on the street is that Jasmine is carrying her alleged boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu, aka Matt Branis’ baby.

The Panamanian native has yet to confirm the gossip, instead making light of the hearsay on social media and refusing to acknowledge the rumors.

In addition to the pregnancy rumors, Jasmine has been forced to deny other allegations from some bloggers, including that she has “rotten” toes and is missing one of them — and that Matt has been abusive.

Amid all the claims, Jasmine addressed the gossip on social media during a recent Instagram Live, confirming that she does, in fact, have all 10 of her toes.

Jasmine says, ‘Believe whatever you wanna believe’ regarding the rumors

When discussing a recent post where she had asked fans to buy her Cameos and support her subscription-only page if they “really wanna show” her support, she said that her comments had been about the rumor about her toes.

She added that her comments were not related to the abuse allegations circulating online, asking at the end of the clip, “What domestic violence rumors [are you] talking about?”

She then discussed the pregnancy allegations, telling her followers, “Oh, the pregnancy, I’m not gonna even address that. That is all over the place. There are some people saying I’m eight months pregnant, seven months pregnant, six months pregnant, that I already gave birth, that I had twins, that I’m gonna have 20 rabbits… I’m like, ‘It’s crazy.'”

“So, you believe whatever you wanna believe, okay? It’s so freaking crazy. I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever. I’m not talking about it,'” she told her followers.

Jasmine added that there are “so many freakin’ rumors” that it’s hard for her to keep track of them.

Jasmine denies abuse allegations

A few days ago, allegations began circulating online that Jasmine had been dropped by her former PR company after the abuse claims surfaced. Still, she later denied that the company had represented her.

In a lengthy post, Jasmine also specifically denied the abuse allegations.

Responding to the latest “rumor”, she posted on Instagram, “I just want to let everyone one that there is support; you’re not alone; you don’t deserve to be discriminated against; being fired; bullied or making fun of if you’re experiencing or have experienced domestic violence.”

She clarified that she is in a “happy” place physically, spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.

“The person in question has never ever done any kind of harm/abuse to me in any shape or form,” the 38-year-old continued. “It just disgusts me how someone will use such a sensitive topic to create traffic to their company.”

The mom of two ended her comment by saying she had been the victim of abuse in the past but that it was not something she was ready to talk about yet.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.