Did Jasmine Pineda lose a toe? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star had to say

Jasmine Pineda is speaking out amid rumors she lost a toe.

Recently, the reality TV star has been bombarded with questions about her life off-camera.

While viewers continue to watch her and Gino Palazzolo’s tumultuous relationship unravel at their marriage retreat in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, plenty has been happening behind the scenes.

Jasmine proposed an open marriage to Gino on camera, but he shot down the idea.

However, Jasmine still found someone to engage in a love triangle, and off camera, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are convinced it’s her rumored boyfriend and baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu, aka Matt Branis.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine is allegedly pregnant with Matt’s baby.

Jasmine is at the center of several scandals

She has yet to confirm the hearsay, though most of her fans and critics, based on her appearance in recent live videos, are convinced she’s expecting her third child.

Jasmine, who typically bears plenty of skin online, has been covering herself in baggy sweats in recent months, sparking speculation that she’s indeed pregnant.

On top of that, several insiders have alleged that Matt has been physically abusing Jasmine.

Aside from the serious allegations surrounding Jasmine, another rumor involving appendages is making its rounds online—and no, it doesn’t include Gino’s toes.

Jasmine says all 10 of her toes are intact

Amid all the chitter-chatter on social media, Jasmine debunked the rumor during an Instagram Live.

As Jasmine shared, people have been sending her photos of herself without a toe, claiming she has “rotten” toes.

As the hearsay gained headway, Jasmine began receiving messages from fans asking whether she’d lost one of her extremities.

“There is nothing wrong with my toes, okay?” Jasmine told her followers. “I have all of my toes. [None of] my toes [are] rotten.”

Jasmine used the opportunity to set the record straight and plug two of her money-making platforms.

“I have all my toes,” the Panamanian native continued. “I don’t have rotten toes, but if you’re so concerned, go book a Cameo and ask me to show you my freakin’ toe, or go to [OnlyFans] and see that I have all my toes.”

Jasmine began laughing as she continued to explain herself, clearly finding the rumors absurd.

How did the rumors about Jasmine’s toes begin?

The rumors began months ago when a 90 Day Fiance fan shared one of Jasmine’s Instagram posts on Reddit in a post titled “Jasmine’s Toe.”

In the caption, the OP asked, “One comment mentioned her toe and omg what’s happening?”

In the pic, Jasmine posed barefoot in the kitchen, advertising her protein powder.

Her feet caught the attention of some eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance viewers, who believed it looked like she had gangrene and that one of her toes was “rotten” and “mummified.”

90 Day Fiance fans felt something about Jasmine’s toes looked off. Pic credit: u/lilb***h1991/Reddit

90 Day Fiance blogger @shabootydotcom added fuel to the fire when they altered one of Jasmine’s recent feet pics on Instagram.

In the post, Jasmine shared a photo of her feet in her Instagram Story and asked why people were texting her that she had lost a toe.

“Dunno – I have no idea why anyone would suggest such a thing to Jasmine 🤷🏻‍♂️😇,” @shabootydotcom jokingly added in the caption.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.