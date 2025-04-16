Jasmine Pineda confirms daughter’s birth date amid online controversy

Jasmine Pineda has come under fire in recent months regarding her pregnancy and her daughter’s birth.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine recently welcomed her third child, daughter Matilda, whom she calls Matty for short.

She announced little Matty’s birth on April 9, but some 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t buy Jasmine’s timeline and were convinced Matty arrived much earlier.

Her critics believe she got pregnant with Matt Branistareanu’s baby sooner than she let on, which would have meant she was pregnant while filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Jasmine has repeatedly denied the rumors, but skeptics have continued to doubt her version of events.

Some even believed Jasmine gave birth weeks before she made the announcement online.

Jasmine’s daughter was born on March 21

On Instagram, Jasmine Pineda shared a photo of herself during labor and shared Matty’s birth story in the caption.

Jasmine revealed that she hired a midwife to deliver Matty and endured five hours of unmedicated labor.

Jasmine felt like the “most powerful woman ever” after delivering Matty au natural.

“There’s nothing I will change about this wonderful experience,” she wrote in her caption. “It’s a memory I will always cherish in my heart and friendly reminder of how strong and loving we, women, are!”

At the end of her caption, Jasmine included details about Matty’s arrival, adding, “Matilda: born on March 21st, 2025 at 5:41 am weighting 6 pounds 1 ounce 👶🏼.”

One 90 Day Fiance blogger’s prediction was correct

Given Matty’s birth date, the newborn is nearly four weeks old. This aligns with 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty’s prediction that little Matty was several weeks old when Jasmine announced her birth.

In an Instagram post singing his praises, Shabooty explained that his “piping HOT TEA” was accurate.

“The reason the photographer removed the timestamp out of her caption is because as I said all along, it was piping HOT TEA aka accurate,” he told his followers.

“Go back to my post a week ago and look at the replies in the comments section. ShabooTea was right again! ☕️☕️☕️🔥🔥🔥,” his caption continued. “I feel like I am Jasmine’s unappointed biographer 😂😂😂.”

Jasmine has repeatedly denied being pregnant while filming and provided a timeline to prove it

Jasmine has repeatedly explained that she couldn’t have been pregnant during filming for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

That’s because she says it was filmed one year ago, in March 2024, and therefore, she would have been pregnant for an entire year while rumors were swirling, which would be impossible.

“How would I be pregnant and still be pregnant after a year[?]” Jasmine asked her doubters.

Part 4 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 21, at 8/7c on TLC.