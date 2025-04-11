Jasmine Pineda celebrates 3-weeks postpartum in a bikini at the beach

Jasmine Pineda is a girl mom now, and she’s been gushing about her new baby since the big reveal just two days ago.

She announced the birth of her daughter Matilda with Matt Branistareanu via a carousel of professional photos featuring the trio.

PEOPLE got the exclusive, which is no big surprise considering how quiet Jasmine kept details about her pregnancy and birth leading up to the big day.

Some think Jasmine is lying about her pregnancy timeline regarding when she got pregnant and when she gave birth.

90 Day Fiance fans are questioning Jasmine’s claims based on evidence gathered from 90 Day The Last Resort Tell All footage and from the recommitment ceremony that was supposedly filmed before that.

It turns out that social media blogger Shabooty was right about when Jasmine gave birth, and we’re getting a better idea of Jasmine’s actual pregnancy timeline.

Matilda was actually born last month. Or at least that’s what Jasmine is claiming

Has Jasmine already bounced back after giving birth?

On Friday, Jasmine Pineda dropped jaws with her latest photos. She smiled for the camera in a series of selfies while the 90 Day Fiance star basked in the sun.

In the photos, Jasmine posed in a tiny striped bikini. And if those pics were taken post-pregnancy, her bounce-back game is strong!

She captioned the carousel of bikini pics by writing, “Celebrating Matty’s 3 weeks 👶🏼 🌸 Wearing @fashionnova ‘Joanna Stripe Terry Bucket Hat & Skirt 4 Piece Bikini Set’ 👙,” followed by a string of hashtags advertising Fashion Nova, who likely sponsored the post.

Jasmine Pineda is celebrating three weeks after giving birth to Matilda. Pic credit: @Jasminepanema/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo is ready to take Jasmine Pineda down

One person who is likely not to jump in the comments and congratulate Jasmine on the birth of her daughter is her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

After Jasmine’s latest claims about the way she was treated while married to the Michigan native, he jumped in the comments of a Monsters and Critics Reality post to blast Jasmine for her “lies” and promised that once his NDA was up, he’d show all the proof needed to expose her.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, we saw Jasmine and Gino struggle to come together, with Gino’s lack of interest in having sex with Jasmine taking center stage.

Jasmine seemingly surprised Gino with the option of an open marriage but already had baby daddy Matt in mind for the role before Gino even agreed.

Clearly, the arrangement didn’t salvage anything because Jasmine has welcomed a child with Matt, and Gino is ready to put her on blast.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.