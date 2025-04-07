Gino Palazzolo promises to expose Jasmine Pineda once NDA expires: ‘I will provide all the evidence’

Gino Palazzolo is speaking out amid claims that he was “already with” another woman after filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine Pineda accused her estranged husband of dating a woman named Nathalie from Las Vegas “by the time” they got back from filming The Last Resort.

Jasmine went public with the allegation in a scathing Instagram Story post in which she accused Gino of mistreating several women.

According to Jasmine, after she and Gino attended couple’s therapy in Arizona, he was with multiple women whom he body-shamed and cheated on (via social media).

Jasmine says that Gino’s “heartbroken hurt husband” persona was all an “act” and that he agreed to their open marriage so he could use it as ammunition to claim she took advantage of him.

Jasmine’s claims were quickly splashed across headlines and on social media.

Gino came across the news as reported by @monsterscriticsreality on Instagram and shared his side of the story in the comments section.

The 56-year-old Michigan native blasted Jasmine, accusing her of being “back to lying once again” to make him “look bad.”

According to Gino, Jasmine lied to “cover up her huge betrayal,” namely being intimate with Matt Branistarenau, the man who fathered her unborn child.

“Typical Jasmine style,” Gino wrote.

Next, Gino told 90 Day Fiance fans that he would expose Jasmine in time.

“This will all come out over time! Promise,” Gino vowed.

Gino is ready to bring “evidence and receipts” to prove his innocence. Pic credit: @monsterscriticsreality/Instagram

The reality TV personality also denied speaking to any other woman or having relationships outside his marriage to Jasmine.

He says he was “fully committed” to his wife while they were together and only pursued other women after they separated.

Gino demanded that Jasmine provide proof of her lies and pledged that he looks forward to furnishing his own “evidence and receipts” once his NDA expires.

“Please stop the chronic lying jasmine to try and save yourself from what you have done to me!” Gino’s rant concluded. “You know the truth as well as God! 💯”

Will Jasmine and Gino face off in Part 2 of the Tell All?

While Jasmine and Gino continue to fight online, they’ll appear together on TV one more time.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All commences tonight.

The first installment was a doozy of an episode, with Jasmine getting into it on stage with her castmate, Rob Warne.

Rob sided with Gino and accused Jasmine of using an open marriage as an excuse to be romantically involved with Matt.

Their back-and-forth escalated, and when Rob called Jasmine a “pregnant w***e,” she lost her temper and chucked a high heel at him.

Host Shaun Robinson warned the duo to calm down; if their antics continued, they would be escorted off stage.

It remains to be seen what kind of explosive drama tonight’s second installment will bring.

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 7, at 8/7c on TLC.