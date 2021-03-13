Janelle Brown of Sister Wives talks daylight savings, how it affects her seeing her kids

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives has been posting a lot lately about the weather and all things related, and on Friday she shared her thoughts on daylight savings. She tweeted, “In Arizona we don’t have Daylight Savings. I have loved not having to do that sleep adjustment 2x a year.”

“However it does affect how my time zone lines up with my kids. Half the year I line up w/ Logan and I’m 3 hours behind Maddie and Hunter. It messes with my calendar too!” She exclaimed.

Arizona doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, and hasn’t for about 40 years.

Janelle mentioned three of her six kids in the post. She shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel and daughters Maddie and Savanah with husband, Kody Brown.

Logan is Janelle and Kody’s eldest child and he’s also the firstborn of the Brown’s 18 children. Although Janelle was Kody’s second wife, she was the first of his wives to get pregnant.

Kody had been married to Meri for three years already when Janelle became pregnant with Logan. Logan was featured in early seasons of Sister Wives and was often seen as a leader among his siblings.

Janelle worked full-time most of her life, and Logan was seen doing his fair share of chores around the house and stepping up as a leader when his mom wasn’t home. Logan attended UNLV in Las Vegas where he met his fiancée, Michelle Petty and the couple was featured in episodes of Sister Wives together.

Maddie and Hunter live in the same time zone

Janelle’s second eldest child, Madison is fourth in birth order among the Brown’s 18 kids. She lives in North Carolina with her husband Caleb Brush and their two kids, Axel and Evie. Maddie and her family moved to North Carolina when Caleb was offered a job there.

Hunter Brown is Janelle and Kody’s third biological child and the Brown family’s sixth child in birth order. It’s implied that Hunter is living in Maryland after Janelle stated that he was headed to Johns Hopkins for grad school last July to complete a master’s in nursing.

Fans of the show know that Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy as a Distinguished Graduate in the top 10% of his class. Janelle shared a proud pic of her son with his diploma in July 2020.

Janelle has been more present on social media and outspoken on the show this season

Janelle is known as the more level-headed of Kody’s four wives. She’s been more present on social media these days, sharing rare selfies, pics of the weather in Flagstaff, and recently shared her skin cancer ordeal with followers.

Fans can expect to see more of Janelle this week after a preview showed her telling Kody to “stay away” from her house during the height of the pandemic.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.