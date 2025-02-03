Janelle Brown exposes Kody and Robyn for ‘trying to revise’ the family’s spending history

Janelle Brown isn’t letting Kody and Robyn get away with their deceptive financial practices.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, For Everything There is a Season, Janelle and her former sister wife, Christine Brown Woolley, exposed Kody and Robyn’s “terrible” money management.

As Janelle explained, the Browns relied on a “combined pot of money” for many years to pay for the family’s needs.

Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn were expected to contribute, and whoever needed to be “taken care of” would be via the group piggy bank.

However, according to Christine and Janelle’s version of events, the Browns’ money wasn’t spent equally, and Kody and Robyn tried to cover it up.

For instance, Janelle felt that putting her resources towards Robyn’s Flagstaff home would eventually come full circle, whether for herself, Christine, or Meri—but that never happened.

Christine shared that the proceeds that Janelle made on selling her home in Las Vegas went into purchasing Robyn’s home

Janelle hints that Kody and Robyn lied about spending money

“Dealing with anything with finances with [Kody] is just terrible,” Christine admitted. “Yeah, don’t sign me up for that.”

Janelle chimed in next, adding, “Then all of a sudden there’s a change in thought that resources weren’t for the benefit of the whole family. Seems to be a very big hot button for Kody and Robyn.”

“And they’re always trying to revise history about how things were paid or what was paid,” Janelle added.

Robyn justifies receiving so much of the family’s money

When asked to tell her story during a solo confessional, Robyn played coy, calling it a “tough” conversation because she helped “so much” with the earlier years.

“I’m just like, ‘Wait a minute.’ We worked together for so long, and I helped so much with these… these earlier years,” Robyn said during her confessional.

“For me, it’s like, ‘Okay, this is… it feels balanced,’” Robyn declared.

Kody and Janelle offer differing accounts

Kody offered his two cents, claiming that now that the family is broken up, his exes want to say, “I didn’t get something, or I gave something, but you didn’t.”

“We were just making sure everybody was taken care of,” Kody claimed.

Kody also claimed he tried to help Janelle buy a house, but she got “mad” at him and opted for “that RV lifestyle” instead.

But according to Janelle, Kody’s way of helping her buy a house was to suggest that she buy Christine’s Flagstaff home, which Janelle wasn’t interested in.

Janelle says moving to North Carolina ‘has to work’

It’s all water under the bridge now, but Janelle voiced she would have loved to have that cash now that she’s bought property in North Carolina with her daughter, Madison, and son-in-law, Caleb.

Janelle confessed, “I’ve got it all mapped out, and there’s no other plan.”

“This the first time in my life I’ve just stepped off and hoped that that other, the other step was there,” she added. “So this has to work.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.