What is Kody Brown’s net worth and how does the Sister Wives star earn his money?

Kody Brown has become a well-known reality TV personality from his Sister Wives fame, but he’s earned money from other professional endeavors too.

The 54-year-old father of 18 quickly became the face of polygamy when Sister Wives debuted on TLC in 2010.

At the time, Kody was married to three women, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, and was courting Robyn, who would eventually become his sole wife.

Kody took on some major financial responsibilities, having to provide for his supersized family, including his four wives and their combined 18 children, and having four separate households to pay for.

When TLC audiences were first introduced to the former polygamist, Kody was working in sales – although he never specified what kind of sales work he did – while most of his four wives also worked outside of the home.

Before entering the world of reality television, Kody worked as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories.

Kody Brown films full-time for Sister Wives as his primary source of income

Eventually, Kody gave up his sales job to film for Sister Wives as his full-time job.

These days, Kody still films for Sister Wives and also runs his and Robyn’s business, Dabsark Entertainment LLC, formerly Kody Brown Family Entertainment. It’s rumored that Dabsark is an acronym for the first letters of his, Robyn’s, and their children’s first names: Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, Ariella, Robyn, and Kody.

Dabsark was established as a way to manage the family’s finances, with the investment firm Quinn Holdings LLC listed as the business’s “organizer,” which serves “high net worth families, foundations, and endowments.”

We aren’t sure exactly how much cash Kody rakes in from filming Sister Wives, but according to reality producer Terence Michael, reality TV families earn roughly 10 percent of their show’s per-episode budget.

In Kody’s case, since TLC reportedly spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode, the family most likely earns $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

With 18 seasons and 207 episodes (including Tell Alls) under their belts, that means the Browns have collectively earned somewhere between $5.1 million and $8.2 million.

Although that may seem like a lot of money to most people, that money was being spread between one man, four wives, and 18 children, including four separate mortgages and/or rent payments, before Kody split from Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

At one point, Kody was earning supplemental income from the family’s business, My Sisterwife’s Closet, an online jewelry boutique thought up by Robyn. Kody still advertises the company’s link on his Twitter profile.

Kody also earns a side hustle recording Cameos for his devoted fans. On the video-sharing website, paying customers can request a personalized video from Kody, whose bio reads, “Kody Brown is a reality TV star known for their time on Sister Wives. Their birthday is on January 20, 1969 and their zodiac sign is Aquarius. They originally hail from Lovell, Wyoming.”

Kody advertised his Cameo profile in 2021. Pic credit: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

Customers can choose between either a personalized video for $149 or a personalized private message from Kody for $10. Based on his 4.88-star rating, Kody’s customers are pleased with his Cameos, so it looks to be a lucrative side gig for the TLC star.

When all is said and done, how much is Kody Brown worth? According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the former plural marriage advocate’s net worth currently sits at $800,000.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.