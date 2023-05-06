Janelle Brown gets ‘vulnerable’ as her son Gabriel helps her prepare for RV life

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown admits that “everyone has to start at the beginning!”

Janelle recently announced that she’s going to be living the RV life again soon.

The 53-year-old mom of six told her Instagram followers that she put her RV in a seasonal space this year and will be managing her trailer as an “independent woman.”

Since splitting from Kody Brown — who felt inconvenienced by living in an RV as opposed to Robyn’s home, which had hot water — Janelle has been living life on her own terms.

Earlier this week, Janelle shared a video of herself, along with her and Kody’s son, Gabriel Brown, getting her RV ready to live in for the first time this season… and for the first time without Kody’s help.

Casually clad in a t-shirt and an oversized sun hat, Janelle filmed herself and Gabriel outside as they got the hookups ready to go.

Janelle Brown and her son Gabriel work together to hook up her RV

Janelle explained that she and Gabriel were learning about hooking up her RV to power adapters. She joked that experienced RVers would be “laughing their heads off” at her as she embarked on the task as a newbie.

Gabriel offered his mom some words of encouragement as he got to work on the hookups. He pointed out that despite what she thinks, people won’t be laughing and that others went through the same thing when they set their RVs up for the first time.

Being a good sport about everything, Janelle said with a smile, “I feel like you just have to be brave and do this.”

In her caption, Janelle admitted that the “sneaky perfectionist” inside her often tries to discourage her from trying for fear of failure.

“But then I have to square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere,” Janelle added. “And everyone had to learn and go through this process. It’s ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious. Some day I’ll have this down and can be ‘the expert.'”

Sister Wives fans offer Janelle some encouragement

More than 45,000 of Janelle’s 1 million Instagram followers liked her video, and thousands of them showed her some support and offered words of encouragement in the comments section.

“Everyone was a beginner at some point….keep moving mountains Janelle & you have the best Son a mother could ask for in Gabe!” wrote one of Janelle’s fans.

Another commenter shared that although they’ve been RVing for decades, they still don’t understand how to do the hookups.

“You got this!! And sons helping makes it more fun!!! 🙌👏,” they added.

One Sister Wives fan commented on how they love seeing Janelle living her best life and “being true” to herself in this chapter of life as a newly single and independent woman.

Another one of Janelle’s followers admitted they felt “inspired” by the Sister Wives star’s “brave and can-do approach” to life.

Gabriel and his dad, Kody Brown, are in the midst of a broken father-son relationship

While Gabriel is getting along well with his mom and helping her make her dream of living the RV life come true, the same can’t be said for his relationship with his father.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody and Gabriel’s relationship deteriorated. Gabriel (as well as his brother Garrison) wasn’t on board with Kody’s ultra-strict COVID-19 rules for his family, and it caused some major friction in their father-son relationship.

At one point, Kody even suggested that Janelle kick Garrison out of her home. During the Season 16 Tell All, Kody revealed that he wasn’t talking to Gabriel or Garrison any longer and said they needed therapy.

As Sister Wives viewers will remember, to add insult to injury, Kody forgot Gabriel’s birthday. Gabriel revealed that Kody called him to ask questions about his COVID-19 symptoms but made no mention of his birthday.

Gabriel was distraught as he recounted the incident during a heartbreaking solo confessional, and Sister Wives viewers expressed their anger towards Kody’s “disgusting” behavior on social media.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.