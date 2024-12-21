Janelle Brown shares ‘new home’ with Sister Wives fans: ‘I like the wild feel’

Goodbye Arizona, hello, North Carolina!

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is “putting down some permanent roots” down south following her split from Kody Brown.

Now that Janelle and Kody are officially kaput, Janelle is moving on with her life.

The 55-year-old mom of six posted a video on Instagram to kick off the weekend, sharing that she had purchased a parcel of land on which she intends to build her new home.

Janelle filmed the vacant, wooded plot and set the footage to the tune of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

“Not West Virginia but my new home😀,” Janelle wrote in her accompanying caption.

Janelle shares footage of her North Carolina property

“Finally putting down some permanent roots. Doesn’t look like much yet but it will 💪🏻,” she continued.

The TLC star concluded, “I like the wild feel that it has now and we are planning for many acres to stay that way for the benefit of the wildlife.”

Janelle also tagged Taeda Farms, one of the new business ventures she recently founded, along with her daughter, Madison Brown-Brush, and Madison’s husband, Caleb Brush.

While Janelle didn’t state where her land parcel is located, we assume it’s in North Carolina, where she’s been staying with Madison, Caleb, and their three kids since leaving Kody and Flagstaff behind.

Though she no longer lives in Arizona, Janelle has made several trips to the Southwest to visit family and friends, including her former sister wife, Christine Brown, and her husband, David Woolley.

Since she’s been in North Carolina with Madison and her family, Janelle has been enjoying one of her favorite pastimes: gardening.

Janelle is staying busy down south

In May, she shared a video of her garden, which included cucumbers, cherry and Roma tomatoes, zucchini, corn, watermelon, and squash.

Janelle told her Instagram followers it was “surprising” how easy it had been to grow her garden compared to her garden in Arizona.

Janelle’s land is less than 30 minutes from Madison’s North Carolina home

As In Touch reported in July, Janelle purchased a 156-acre lot in Chocowinity, North Carolina.

Chocowinity is about a 30-minute drive to Greenville, North Carolina, where Madison lives.

Madison and her family relocated to North Carolina in 2021, and Janelle has been spending most of her time with them ever since.

Now that Janelle and Madison are running a business together, it will make their professional lives much easier being within a half-hour of each other.

In addition, Janelle will always have family close by, including her daughter, son-in-law, and three (soon-to-be four) grandchildren.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.