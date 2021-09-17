Sister Wives fans wonder why Christine Brown redecorated her house amid family’s quest to build on Coyote Pass

Christine Brown is redecorating her house and it has Sister Wives fans wondering why as the family prepares to build on Coyote Pass. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown has some Sister Wives fans scratching their heads as she redecorated her Flagstaff home which is listed for sale, ahead of the Browns’ plans to move onto Coyote Pass.

When Christine listed her home for sale, she sparked rumors that she might be divorcing her husband, Kody Brown, or moving out of Flagstaff.

Kody and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — purchased their property at Coyote Pass in 2018 when the family uprooted from Las Vegas, Nevada to Flagstaff, Arizona.

When it was reported that Sister Wives is returning to TLC in November for an all-new season, fans discovered that they’ll get to see the Browns finally prepare to break ground at Coyote Pass.

Is there something more to Christine Brown’s new decor?

Now, Christine has shared that she is redecorating her Flagstaff home and it has some Sister Wives fans wondering why.

Christine took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 15, to share a pic of a rustic shelf she arranged with various copper pitchers and drinkware, along with white and brown, wooden accents of bowls, cutting boards, teapots, and a few plants.

“I’ve decided to completely change the [theme] of my house and go with A kind of French Country look. So excited!!” Christine told her 487k followers.

“Of course, it will all come down for Halloween Decorations SOON!” Christine added.

Most of Christine’s followers commented on her post, complimenting her design skills, but some followers couldn’t help but wonder why Christine would be redecorating now, with her home listed for sale.

Sister Wives fans wonder if Christine Brown fled Flagstaff

“I thought you were selling your house. Did you change your mind?” asked one of Christine’s followers about her choice to redecorate while her home is listed for sale.

Another fan asked a similar question, “Did you take [your] house off [the] market? Hope everything works out either way.”

“I heard your house is for sale…. Surprised you are changing decor…?” wrote another Sister Wives fan on Christine’s post.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

One of Christine’s followers mentioned that the “talk in town” is that her house, while listed for sale, is empty and wondered if Christine has already moved, possibly to Utah.

“Well OK then…… The talk in town is your house is empty and up for sale?????? So….. Where u at? My bet is Utah??” the comment read.

Last season on Sister Wives, Christine didn’t hide the fact that she wants to move back to Utah. And now that a lot of the family has moved back there, fans think there’s a good chance she may, too.

Christine and Kody’s daughters Aspyn and Mykelti both live in Utah, as well as Meri and Kody’s daughter Mariah, and Meri runs her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, out of the Beehive State.

When viewers first met Kody, his four wives, and their 18 children, the family was living under one roof in Lehi, Utah.

With talk that the family is ready to start building on Coyote Pass, perhaps Christine is simply ready for a change in her decor and there’s no ulterior motive.

Do you think Christine has something up her sleeve, or just needed a change in her decor?

Sister Wives returns to the air on Sunday, November 28 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery Plus.