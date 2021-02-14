Jana Duggar shoots her shot at being at an Instagram influencer

Jana Duggar attempts to sell a product on her Instagram story. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar popped up on her Instagram Story to push another product she “loves” with a discount code for her followers.

She joins the ranks of her sisters and sisters-in-law who have hopped on the influencer train and attempted to garner revenue from a source outside of Jim Bob Duggar and TLC.

This time, she is showing off a brush that blowdries hair as it brushes it out. She had several little snaps through the story where she shows off the product, talks about her hair, and then shows off the finished look.

Why is Jana doing the influencer work?

Many of the Duggar women have attempted to make a go as an influencer on social media. Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna have all showed off various products that come with a discount code for followers buying the products because of the ad they posted.

Anna Duggar has attempted a few as well, though most of it stays within the more popular Duggar daughters. Jana seems to be venturing out of her comfort zone and attempting to see what social media sales can bring for her.

There had been hopes about Jana Duggar opening up her own business when she registered an LLC, but since then, there hasn’t been much said about it. She has a talent for gardening and art, and sometimes even shares a sneak peek of what she has been doing on Instagram.

Pic credit: @janamduggar/Instagram

What has Jana Duggar been up to?

Aside from sharing her promotion on Instagram, Jana Duggar has been spending time with her niece, Gracie Duggar.

Recently, she shared a photo of herself along with her niece as they spent some time flying. John-David Duggar was presumably the pilot, though Jana didn’t include any photos of her brother in the few she shared.

She has also been hanging out with her best friend, Laura DeMasie as she was spotted at the Duggar-hosted Super Bowl party.

Of course, there has also been renewed interest in Jana Duggar’s relationship status since Lawson Bates revealed that he has a girlfriend. For years, speculation swirled around the two getting together, but that ship appears to have sailed.

Hopefully, Jana will be featured a lot in the upcoming new season. She has been doing more and more to help with the family planning for weddings and babies. With her younger brother, Justin Duggar marrying Claire Spivey, it is likely that she has been busy helping the family get things together.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.