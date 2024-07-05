Jackie Goldschneider says RHONJ cast is ‘destroying the show’ and insists canceled reunion was the ‘right move’

Jackie Goldschneider is the second cast member in the past few days to talk about the toxic state of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jackie and her newfound bestie Teresa Giudice are on the same page because the OG recently confessed to being sad about how toxic the franchise has become.

Things have gotten so bad that producers have decided to cancel the Season 14 reunion.

Jackie thinks that decision was the “right move” since there’s no chance of a reconciliation among the cast.

The former full-time Housewife turned friend got honest about RHONJ and reasoned that the cast is “destroying the show” in a recent interview.

The mom of four confessed that the drama among the women, not just on TV but also the nastiness in the media has gone too far.

Jackie Goldschneider says the castmembers are destroying RHONJ

Jackie has been roasted by RHONJ fans this season amid her surprising new alliance with Teresa Giudice.

However, it’s getting to be too much for the 45-year-old.

During a recent interview with OK! Jackie spoke out against the dark turn the franchise has taken.

“I think that basically it’s all gone too far and that we’re just really every day destroying the show more and more by tearing each other apart in the press,” she said.

There are so many fractured friendships among the cast this season that it’s hard to keep track, but recently the spotlight has been on Jackie and her fallout with Margaret Josephs.

The feuding pair went at each other in the press, with Margaret recently accusing Jackie of doing anything for fame and referring to her as an ingrate.

However, Jackie recently told the media outlet that the nasty comments must stop.

“I think that social media and the way we talk about each other and everything surrounding this show has gotten so toxic,” Jackie noted, adding that she’s done talking bad about her co-stars.

“I have committed that I am not saying a bad word about any of my castmates anymore,” she exclaimed.

Jackie says canceling the Season 14 reunion was the ‘right move’

The RHONJ star also shared her feelings about the canceled Season 14 reunion.

While RHONJ fans were upset with the decision to forgo the traditional reunion, Jackie thinks it was “the right move.”

“I think it would just have been everybody yelling at everybody. I think there’s no way that right now, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are making up,” she explained. “I don’t think anybody’s making up right now. It would just have been all of us sitting there yelling at each other.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.