RHONJ fans react to canceled Season 14 reunion: ‘End of an era’

It’s the end of an era for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans are already dissatisfied with how the season is playing out, but there’s an even more disappointing ending in store.

For the first time in the history of the franchise Season 14 will not have a traditional reunion like they’ve been doing for over a decade, and viewers are still reeling from the shocking news.

If there was ever any doubt that the show is headed for a RHONY-style reboot complete with an entirely new cast, this just confirmed it.

The cast is so divided this season with so many changing alliances that we’re getting whiplash trying to keep up.

We knew that something had to give after they allowed the women to film Season 14 without having to speak to each other. More big changes are coming, starting with a canceled Season 14 reunion.

RHONJ fans respond to the canceled Season 14 reunion

RHONJ fans are sounding off on allegations that for the first time in the franchise’s history, there will not be a reunion.

“Bravo did this to themselves, desperately pushing the feuds and dramas. Take a note from the new NYC and also from all old seasons of franchises,” said a commenter.

“Production fumbled so bad. This season should have been the one revamped after last the reunion…” said someone else.

An RHONJ viewer reasoned, “Unpopular opinion: the show has been toxic. The cast hates each other, spinning out stories and have their hands in the blogs. Allowing Teresa to run the show was a mistake. Shake up the ENTIRE cast. Yes, even remove Teresa.”

“An end of an era,” someone else exclaimed. ”Most shows are totally over now. Too toxic. The cast all turned against each other. That’s what Bravo wants.”

Bravo has not confirmed the latest RHONJ allegation

So far neither Bravo nor any of the RHONJ cast has responded to the claims that there will not be a reunion this season.

However, the news came from a PEOPLE insider who revealed that the women will not have a traditional reunion after Season 14 ends.

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” the source revealed. “So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

However, while a traditional reunion might not be in the cards for the cast, it doesn’t mean we won’t hear from the women.

There could be a one-on-one interview with the cast instead of a group sit-down, who knows?

Nonetheless, the insider noted, “Everything and anything is on the table…all options are being discussed,” adding that “nothing official about the show has been decided.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.