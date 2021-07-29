Isaiah Harmison on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Isaiah Harmison was a controversial Islander on Love Island USA this season because the girls believed he was a player.

Isaiah came onto the island and found three girls he was attracted to. It finally came down to Aimee Flores and Cashay Proudfoot and Isaiah went with Cash.

However, the girls started talking and realized that Isaiah was using the same lines on different girls and stopped trusting him.

Despite Wes saving Cashay from elimination in the prior recoupling, she chose a friend in Korey Gandy in the next one and Aimee chose Wes Ogsbury.

Isaiah ended up kicked off the island.

Now, he has watched the episodes and reveals that one of the girls lied to him during his time in the villa.

Isaiah says Aimee lied to him on Love Island USA

Isaiah seemed shellshocked when Cashay chose Korey and Aimee chose Wes, but he said all the right things before leaving.

He told both girls they made a good decision and wished them luck before heading out the door.

Now that he has watched the episodes, he feels differently about one of the girls.

Isaiah spoke to Metro.co.uk about what he learned after watching the episodes. He mentioned conversations that Aimee had with Olivia Kaiser about him and said she led him on.

“I’ve watched a few episodes and I think Aimee definitely lied to me in a certain sense,” Isaiah said. “When I expressed only having interest for her after myself and Cash fizzled out, Aimee said to me she was still interested in me and still had feelings for me.

“What I saw on the show is that she actually went to Olivia right away and said she wasn’t into me anymore.”

That rubbed him the wrong way because she made him believe she cared about him but didn’t.

“I don’t like that, I kind of wished she told me that because I didn’t really care that much. I just wanted her to be happy,” Isaiah said. “I told her in the chat that if you’re happy with Wes, you should pick Wes.”

Isaiah has no regrets from Love Island USA

Despite his ouster from Love Island USA, Isaiah said he has no regrets and knew that it would have been an uphill battle with both Cashay and Aimee.

He said he didn’t want to tie himself down to just Cashay or Aimee because he knew they were still interested in Cinco Holland and Jeremy Hershberg.

“I don’t regret anything that I did or said,” Isaiah said. “But I do wish that things would have panned out differently or that maybe I took different approaches.

“But my intentions were always good and I pushed myself outside my comfort zone, which is one of my main goals. And I learned a lot from it.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.