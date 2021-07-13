Isaiah Harmison on Love Island USA: Who is the new cast member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Isaiah Harmison on Love Island USA Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA has a new guy and he showed up on the bonus Monday night episode on Paramount+.

Not only that, but an extra special bonus episode popped up also on Paramount+ and everyone had a chance to meet Isaiah.

Here is everything we know about him.

Who is Isaiah Harmison on Love Island?

The new guy, Isaiah, showed up and sat down for lunch with almost every member of the cast. The only one absent was Trina, who was sleeping after saying she didn’t feel well.

Isaiah is a 25-year-old personal trainer who lives in Houston. He mentioned he had lived there for two-and-a-half years and was originally from Wisconsin.

Isaiah also revealed he had watched some of the previous episodes, so he knew a little about the rest of the group prior to joining the cast.

He also revealed that he loves living in a big city like Houston, that it is his vibe, but he doesn’t know how long he will stay there.

How can you follow Isaiah Harmison on Instagram?

You can follow Isaiah Harmison on Instagram at @isaiahharmison.

His profile lists him as an athlete and the founding instructor at Barrys in Houston.

His last Instagram post was yesterday when he announced he was one of the newest islanders for this season of Love Island.

His photos range from dressing up in fancy clothes to relaxed poses in athletic wear. There are also several photos of him by the pool or hanging out at the lake.

Isaiah has just over 6,500 Instagram followers and that number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Isaiah find love with on Love Island USA?

The girls showed Isaiah around while the guys cleaned up after lunch. Shannon seemed to start off talking to him the most, but he might end up with someone different. He might even end up with someone who just started a relationship with someone new at the recoupling.

Shannon even said that she would be “dumb” not to go after Isaiah.

While Aimee successfully nabbed Jeremy from Trina, leaving her angry and hurt, she now sees something in Isaiah.

All the girls admitted that they thought Isaiah was hot. It was Aimee that sounded like she wanted to get to know him better.

Isaiah said he was in a five-year toxic relationship and then had a fling but he admitted he is really picky. He also said he doesn’t want to mess around with someone who isn’t his perfect match.

So, who will Isaiah hook up with first? It looks like he has his sight set on Aimee.

Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.