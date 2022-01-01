Is Kyle Richards jealous of sister Kathy Hilton’s popularity on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Is Kathy Hilton outshining her sister Kyle Richards on RHOBH? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Kathy Hilton is returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after previously holding out for more money despite not even being a full-time cast member. And now, we’re learning that there may be one RHOBH star that isn’t happy about Kathy’s quick popularity with RHOBH fans and that’s her sister, Kyle Richards.

Kyle has been an RHOBH staple since Season 1 of the show and she’s popular but nowhere near as popular as her sister, Kathy. The two have fallen out before over Kyle’s American Woman TV series that was inspired by their mother, Kathleen Richards.

Now, it looks like there is tension again after Kathy’s demand for more RHOBH money despite her ability to come and go as she pleases since she’s not a part of the regular cast like Kyle, who must meet the filming demands of a full-time diamond-holder.

Kyle Richards thinks Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH treatment is ‘unfair’

Kathy and Kyle are still being cordial but behind the scenes may be a whole different scenario. A source recently told OK Magazine that Kyle is upset about Kathy’s negotiation with Bravo about her role on RHOBH for Season 12.

After all, the cast has already been filming for months, wanting to get an early start and not miss any of the Erika Jayne drama that has continued to play out for over a year now. Kyle has been on hand for all of it. Kathy hasn’t filmed yet at all. Instead, she held out and then was busy with Paris Hilton’s extravagant wedding in December.

By the time there was even room for Kathy to bother with Bravo negotiations, 2021 was almost over and she agreed to come back and film with the crew in the new year.

According to the media outlet, Kyle, who was recently spotted in Aspen with her family, thinks that despite her sister’s popularity, the way she is being treated compared to veteran castmates like herself is “unfair.”

“Kathy is still billed as a ‘friend,’ so she can come and go as she pleases,” the source told OK Magazine. “Yet the producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.”

Could tension between Kathy and Kyle come in their Season 12 RHOBH storyline?

Given the recent feud between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, it seems that the brewing resentment said to be coming from Kyle could blow up into more.

Since Kathy already knows that she’ll have to “bring the drama” next season in order to keep her spot and earn her larger payout, it wouldn’t be surprising if the sisters end up feuding again.

The source reported that is just what may happen. “Kathy knows [producers] expect her to bring drama to Season 12, and she’s up for it. And that’s going to come by showing off her sisterly rivalry with Kyle.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.