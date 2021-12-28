Kyle Richards and Portia Umansky are stylish and warm during snowy Aspen dog walk

Kyle Richards poses while out on a walk with her daughter and her dog. Pic credit: Backgrid

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been enjoying the cold and snow in Aspen with her family over the Christmas holiday, and she’s doing it in style.

After spending a wonderful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at their stunning Colorado vacation home located in Aspen, it looks like Kyle and her family are still there, enjoying the winter weather.

She was recently spotted out on a walk with her daughter, Portia Umansky, and their dog, Storm.

The RHOBH star looked stylish in a knit Chanel hat and gorgeous red coat in the photos. She wore jeans, a black sweater, and hiking boots to stay cozy and warm during the outing.

Portia was also looking warm and cozy, wearing a grey, fur-lined, knee-length coat over layers of flannel and a turtleneck. She also sported jeans and a clean, white pair of winter shoes.

Kyle and Mauricio’s daughter completed her look with a black knit cap with a fur puff on top and a disposable face mask.

Kyle and Portia looked relaxed during their outing, despite being aware that they were being photographed and filmed. It’s par for the course, as Aspen is a popular winter hangout for celebs and the Umansky family has a vacation home located there that they visit every year.

Kyle Richards and her family go big for Christmas

Tis the season to do everything in as extraordinary of a way as possible, and this year, Kyle Richards and her family did not disappoint. Before their Aspen trip, Kyle showed off the Christmas decorations in her Encino home, and it’s clear that she went all out.

There were even Christmas trees decorating every single room of the home.

The Umansky home in Aspen was also decorated to the nines as the family celebrates Christmas every year in Aspen, as it has become a family tradition.

According to Bravo TV, all four of Kyle’s daughters were there. Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky all shared footage of their family Christmas on social media.

Kyle Richards is filming new season of RHOBH

Although she’s currently on a winter vacation with her family, Kyle Richards is already on board for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Since the beginning, she has been an RHOBH cast member, holding a diamond for all 12 seasons. Last season, her sister, Kathy Hilton, joined the show as a friend of the cast.

Kathy was a breakout star on the Bravo show, quickly becoming a fan-favorite for her quirky was and comedic relief amid a really stressful season that focused largely on Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal problems.

While the RHOBH cast came back together soon after Season 11 ended to begin filming, Kathy Hilton was missing. As RHOBH fans questioned whether Kathy would return, Kyle Richards played coy.

Now, we know that Kathy will be back, and there will even be a couple of new faces joining the cast next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.