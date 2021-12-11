Kyle Richards opens up about whether Kathy Hilton will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RHOBH fans want to see Kathy Hilton return. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kyle Richards is weighing in on whether or not her sister, Kathy Hilton, will be returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RHOBH fans fell in love with Kathy on Season 11. She was only a friend of the cast but Kathy quickly stole the show.

With Season 12 filming already underway, fans of Kyle’s big sister are starting to get nervous because, so far, Kathy hasn’t been spotted filming with the group, who have already been spotted together multiple times as they put the season together much earlier than normal.

Prior to her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding, there were reports that Kathy was holding out for more money. She has claimed that she was just busy being the mother of the bride but now that the big day has passed, RHOBH fans want to know what is going on and whether she is coming back.

Kyle Richards speaks about Kathy Hilton’s possible RHOBH return

Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff were both on hand earlier this week at the People’s Choice Awards and the hottest question they were asked was about Kathy Hilton.

Access asked Kyle outright, “Is Kathy going to be back?”

“TBD,” Kyle Richards responded, before elaborating. “I think she will. Right now, she’s been busy with Paris’s wedding, and they were also filming that. So, there’s a lot going on. But I think that that will happen. I’m pretty sure. I’m hopeful.”

“We all are hopeful,” Crystal added.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

When Season 12 of RHOBH first began filming, it was revealed that the entire Season 11 cast would be returning. Kathy Hilton was said to be offered a contract too, but reports claim she has been holding out for more money, knowing that RHOBH fans will put the pressure on Bravo to bring her back.

That’s precisely what is happening now as many can’t imagine the next season with her.

While Kathy is still not 100 percent confirmed to film Season 12, her costars are currently underway, with some big storylines already coming to the forefront.

RHOBH fans can expect to see the aftermath of Dorit Kemsley’s horrific home invasion play out next seen. Just as well, expect to see Lisa Rinna and her family dealing with the death of her beloved mother Lois.

Of course, Erika Jayne is back for another round. She has already said that the next season will be lighter for her as she hopefully starts to move past the scandal that nearly took her down and jumps back into the dating pool.

There is reportedly one new cast member joining the RHOBH crew for Season 12. Philanthropist and entrepreneur Diana Jenkins has been spotted filming with the cast and she’s sure to shake things up.

Now, if only Kathy Hilton would come back, the RHOBH Season 12 cast will be complete.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.