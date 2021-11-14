Kathy Hilton talks future plans after reports she’s holding out for more RHOBH money

Kathy Hilton hasn’t been filming RHOBH and now, she’s speaking out. Pic credit: Bravo

Kathy Hilton quickly became a fan-favorite on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. So when it was learned that she hadn’t been around for any Season 12 filming yet, naturally, fans of the show started to wonder what was going on.

So far, there have been two different all-cast filming events with the opening of Lisa Rinna’s new store and Sutton Stracke’s Parisian Night in LA party but Kathy has not been spotted in either place.

She was also absent as cameras rolled for Harry Hamlin’s birthday dinner the night before Halloween, she was not spotted at Dorit’s home the day after she was robbed either, though a handful of Housewives did show up.

It was reported last week that Kathy Hilton has been holding out for money after her huge Season 11 success. And while it’s understandable that she may have just been very busy, considering Paris Hilton just got married to Carter Reum in a ceremony and party that lasted several days, it sounds like she’s not in a hurry to get in front of the Bravo cameras any time soon.

Is Kathy Hilton returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want to know if Kathy Hilton is coming back. It was reported last month that all the Season 11 cast members were offered contracts to return, with filming starting early in an effort to catch every last drop of Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal drama.

And most of the women have been spotted out and about in LA as they began putting together the upcoming season, but not Kathy. She hasn’t been on hand for any of the recent filming and it’s not clear at this point if she will be back at all.

Monsters & Critics reported last week that Kathy Hilton was holding out for more money despite only being a friend of the cast. And she probably deserves it too, as Kathy was definitely a breakout favorite last season and a breath of fresh air as we wallowed through a season that featured mostly Erika Jayne’s troubles.

Kathy recently opened up to Lauren Zima from Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming plans. But when she was asked about returning to RHOBH, it’s pretty clear that Kathy was sidestepping, not wanting to answer the question in as straightforward a way as we would hope.

Kathy Hilton dodges RHOBH question

Kathy told Lauren, “You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding.”

It turns out that, even with Paris Hilton’s wedding over, the celebration has just begun. Kathy explained that her family is now headed off on a week-long vacation together and after that, Paris and her new husband will set off on their honeymoon.

Clearly, Kathy is a very busy lady and she certainly doesn’t need any Bravo money. But in terms of what she offers as even just a friend of the cast, certainly RHOBH fans are hoping that Bravo pays up and gets her back on the show before they wrap up filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.