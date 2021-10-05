Kathy Hilton reveals whether she’ll return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kathy Hilton is a fan favorite on RHOBH. Pic credit: TLC

Kathy Hilton is a fan favorite this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Her addition in the friend role has kept viewers laughing through all of the intense drama that has filled the screen.

With the season finale of RHOBH looming and the four-part reunion ready to air, there is some concern about whether Kathy will return for another go-round with the ladies.

Will Kathy Hilton return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Earlier this year, Kathy Hilton said she would never hold a diamond full-time. That was before the reunion was filmed, though.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the question RHOBH viewers have been wondering about was asked.

Kelly Clarkson wasted no time asking Kathy whether she would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her response was dependent on if she would be asked back. The show was taped before the reunion as she mentioned it would be filming the upcoming Friday, and it wrapped a few weeks ago.

We were OBSESSED with @KathyHilton on this season of #RHOBH — but will she be back?! 👀 Find out today on Kelly! pic.twitter.com/TabI7fPQZv — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 1, 2021

It will be a huge mistake if Bravo doesn’t extend the friend of role to Kathy Hilton again. She doesn’t bring the drama, but her quirky antics are everything on RHOBH.

Why do RHOBH viewers love Kathy Hilton so much?

From the box fan she needs at all times to the extravagant lifestyle she leads, Kathy Hilton brings something fresh and new to the show.

This isn’t the first time she has appeared on the RHOBH, but it was only brief stints in passing or for parties with her sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards.

It was confirmed that Kathy Hilton attended the reunion, though how long she stays remains to be seen. Seeing her interact in that tense environment is highly anticipated. There is something special about what she adds, especially when the group gets a little out of control.

The dinner party Kathy hosted was where Erika Jayne blew up at Sutton Stracke. It was when she spooked her, which prompted her to hire extra security. Even though the dinner table conversation wasn’t what she’s used to seeing, she remained calm.

Adding Kathy Hilton to Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was enough to get the ratings up again. Her fresh perspective and large amount of money have captivated viewers as the show continued to play out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.