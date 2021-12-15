Kathy Hilton has finally signed on for Season 12 of RHOBH two months into filming

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has negotiated a deal to return as a friend of the cast for Season 12. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will be thrilled to learn that Kathy Hilton is officially back for Season 12.

When filming for the season first started, Kathy was reportedly initially holding out because she was looking for a bigger check.

Now, two months into filming, Kathy and Bravo must have negotiated a good deal because the fan-favorite is back.

TMZ confirmed that Kathy will be back as a friend of the cast for Season 12. She’ll reportedly be back just after the holidays.

While that may seem like a while from now, Kathy won’t miss much because filming for RHOBH is currently on hiatus after Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna contracted COVID-19.

Kathy Hilton was on the fence about returning to RHOBH

When filming was pushed up in order to capture Erika’s legal drama, Kathy was on the fence about returning for her second season.

At the time, Kathy and those close to her claimed that it was because her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding was around that time.

During an interview with ET, she was asked about whether she’d rejoin. She evaded the question, stating, “You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding.”

Kyle Richards was also questioned by Access about whether her sister would return to the show.

“TBD,” Kyle Richards responded, before elaborating. “I think she will. Right now, she’s been busy with Paris’s wedding, and they were also filming that. So, there’s a lot going on. But I think that that will happen. I’m pretty sure. I’m hopeful.”

While the sisters alleged Kathy was hesitant about returning for personal reasons, behind the scenes, Kathy was reportedly trying to score a better deal for being on the show.

Kathy Hilton’s family initially didn’t want her filming for RHOBH

Kathy’s family was initially scared when they found out Kathy was going to be on RHOBH.

According to her daughter, Nicky Hilton, they didn’t find out until the rest of the world did.

“Because she totally did it behind our backs, and we read about it in the press,” Nicky explained. “And I watched the show, and I know those types of shows thrive on drama, and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it, and she didn’t.”

Fortunately, as Nicky stated, Kathy was able to stay out of the drama and added a much-needed, light-hearted tone to the show.

Kathy will return to RHOBH along with Kyle, Erika, Lisa, Garcelle, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.