Kathy Hilton ‘went behind our backs’ and joined RHOBH, says daughter Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton has shared that Kathy Hilton went behind her family’s back when she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On a recent episode of Paris Hilton’s new Peacock show, Paris in Love, the Hilton ladies spent time together in Las Vegas. The two sisters gushed over how chill and fashionable their mother has become throughout the years.

While hanging out at a hotel, Nicky and Paris admitted Kathy kept them in the dark when she decided to become a full-time cast member on RHOBH. It turns out there was a little bit more to the story than what made the Peacock show.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Nicky shed more light on being kept in the dark that her mom became a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Nicky shared she cried when she first heard Kathy was going to do the Bravo show.

“Because she totally did it behind our backs, and we read about it in the press,” Nicky explained. “And I watched the show, and I know those types of shows thrive on drama, and I just didn’t want my mom partaking in any of it, and she didn’t.”

RHOBH Season 12 has already begun filming. However, Kathy has yet to participate in the upcoming season. The rumor mill has been buzzing Kathy is holding out for more money.

Kathy has been pretty coy about her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was focused on Paris’ wedding and, according to Nicky, is still recovering from it.

“Um, we’ll see…she’s still recovering from the wedding planning. We all are,” Nicky shared.

Nicky praises her mom as a pop culture icon after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

On Paris in Love, Nicky gushed over her mom becoming a pop culture icon after joining RHOBH.

“Our mom has turned into this pop culture icon. When she signed on to be a Housewife of Beverly Hills, she really rose to the occasion. She was herself, and she is hysterical, and the public fell in love with her. And kudos to her,” Nicky expressed.

There’s no question that Nicky and Paris are proud of how their mom handled herself in the reality television world. Kathy certainly did things her own way, which is exactly how she is on Paris in Love.

Kathy Hilton’s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remains up in the air.

One reason could very well be that Kathy will be on Paris in Love instead. Season 1 of the Peacock show is playing out now. Perhaps Kathy will opt for a show with her family instead of the Real Housewives ladies if there is a second season of Paris in Love.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.