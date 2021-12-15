RHOBH star Erika Jayne spotted without mask, receiving flower delivery after COVID-19 diagnosis — See pics

Erika Jayne is spotted outside her home as she receives a bouquet of flowers. Pic credit: Backgrid

There has been an Erika Jayne sighting in the days after her positive COVID-19 test that shut down RHOBH.

It was recently learned that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production has been temporarily halted after several cast members tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Erika, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna also tested positive, causing the production to shut down while the women recover.

RHOBH fans learned of the filming stoppage as well as the positive COVID-19 tests when news broke on Monday. PEOPLE was one of the first to report, with a source speaking on the situation.

“The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe,” the source revealed to PEOPLE. “All of the ladies are vaccinated. They’re fine and will be fine because of it.”

Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton all have reported positive cases last year. They don’t seem to be affected by this latest round of the virus.

Erika Jayne spotted in sweats as she receives a flower delivery

Despite being one of the women whose positive COVID-19 results were revealed, it doesn’t seem that Erika Jayne is slowing down much. Erika recently revealed a new hair extension line and even said she was ready to perform again. Given her recent positive COVID-19 test, it looks like she’ll have to wait to start getting back on stage.

On Tuesday, just one day after learning that RHOBH production was shut down, she was spotted opening the gate to her Los Angeles home to meet a flower delivery person.

Erika Jayne receives flowers at her home after COVID-19 diagnosis. Pic credit: Backgrid

In the photos, Erika Jayne can be seen makeup-free, with her bleach-blonde hair pulled up into a top knot with a scrunchy. She wore a matching grey sweatsuit with fuzzy, pink Louis Vuitton slippers.

Both she and the delivery person were spotted in the photos without masks on their faces. It’s not clear when the positive COVID-19 tests came back or how long production has been shut down.

Erika Jayne receives flowers after RHOBH filming halt due to positive COVID-19 test. Pic credit: Backgrid

Garcelle Beauvais opens up about positive COVID-19 test

After news of the RHOBH shutdown, Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to talk about her own positive test.

In the caption of her video, Garcelle wrote, “A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!”

It looks like she’ll be catching up on some shows while she quarantines and got some really great recommendations as well as plenty of well-wishes from RHOBH fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.