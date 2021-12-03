Pretty Mess Hair: What we know about Erika Jayne’s new hair extension business

Erika continues to keep busy and keep making money amid her legal battle. Pic credit: Bravo

Pretty Mess Hair is the new hair extension business that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has launched.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Erika this year. Erika filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, last November. The lawsuits against Erika have made her divorce from Tom turbulent at best.

All of Erika’s personal and financial woes played out on RHOBH Season 11, with some cast questioning what Erika knew about Tom’s money troubles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has started filming to capitalize on Erika’s drama.

Despite all the craziness in her life, Erika is moving forward. First up is her new business venture, Pretty Mess Hair.

What is Erika Jayne’s Pretty Mess Hair business?

Pretty Mess has become Erika’s signature brand. It all started with a song. Then Erika used it for her first book, which focused on her life story. She even uses it as her Instagram handle.

Considering Erika’s attachment to the name, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone she named her new business Pretty Mess Hair. The Bravo personality is adding hair extensions to her business portfolio.

“I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage and on TV for over a decade. So, I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it. I’ve worn it!” Erika shared with People magazine.

According to the weekly magazine, Erika revealed Pretty Mess Hair offers a variety of hair extensions that come in two forms. Customers can choose from hair extensions that have to be sewn in or taped in. Erika has shared those looking to try extensions for the first time should use the tape in extensions until they find the right look.

“It’s quick and easy to maintain but still considered a professional product,” the singer shared.

Erika loves extensions because it allows someone the opportunity to switch up their look easily.

What else should RHOBH fans know about Pretty Hair Mess?

Pretty Mess Hair is slated to launch this month just in time for the holidays. The website for Erika’s new company only features a section talking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Erika Jayne from RHOBH has created a new hair extension business, Pretty Hair Mess. The passion project has been a refreshing change from Erika amid all the drama in her life.

Twitter was buzzing with responses to Pretty Hair Mess news. Most people have no intentions of giving their hard-earned money to Erika’s business.

Pretty Hair Mess hasn’t even launched yet but has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans talking because of Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.