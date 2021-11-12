Erika Jayne is ready to start performing again despite legal drama, RHOBH star says ‘it’s time’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is ready to reboot her music career as she continues to face legal woes. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has teased that she’s eager to hit the stage again despite her legal woes involving her ex-husband Tom Girardi.

Erika was forced to take a break from performing due to the coronavirus pandemic — then her legal drama.

She took to Instagram to hint that she was ready to sing on stage again and possibly even go on tour.

Erika uploaded a black and white picture of herself singing on stage in front of a huge crowd.

She wore a leather leotard that exposed her butt as well as tall leather boots.

She simply captioned the post, “It’s time.” She also tagged her creative team in the upload.

RHOBH viewers have mixed reactions to Erika Jayne continuing her music career

Erik Jayne not only received over 75k likes on the post but a wide array of comments.

Her RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley added three shining star emojis.

One of them was from the publicist she tagged, Jack Ketsoyan, who wrote, “Yazzzzz please let’s do this.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

A slew of fans was excited to hear that Erika’s ready to return to the stage and voiced their support.

“You are a super star 🌟 keep going,” one wrote.

Another pleaded, “New music please!”

While a third enthused, in all caps, “OMFG. WE ARE SO READY!!!!”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Others thought it isn’t the right time for Erika to step back on stage. After all, she has been accused of using her ex-husband’s clients’ stolen money to fund her music career.

One critic wrote, “Probably not … too soon 🙊”

“id maybe give it like a year, then check the temp,” another quipped.

Meanwhile, another critic bluntly wrote, “So over the thirst.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

RHOBH Season 12 started filming early to catch Erika Jayne’s legal problems

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part Season 11 reunion just aired, the cameras are already rolling again, earlier than usual, to capture Erika’s legal drama as it plays out in real-time.

Last season, Erika tackled the allegations that were thrown her way after her ex-husband Tom was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his clients’ settlements. Additionally, most of his clients were victims or the families of victims who were pursuing wrongful death and incident lawsuits.

Erika’s name was on several of the LLCs that the stolen money was funneled into.

Erika defended her sudden divorce from Tom. She faced accusations that she filed for divorce to protect their assets and maintained that she didn’t know about Tom’s dealings.

In fact, she even claimed that Tom had control of all the finances in their partnership and that he took every paycheck she made.

It’s likely that even more drama will play out as the case against Erika evolves.

Reportedly all of the RHOBH women are back for Season 12, even though it took Garcelle Beauvais some convincing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.