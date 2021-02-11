Is a Counting On courtship announcement coming? Here’s why there could be

Jeremiah Duggar may be announcing a courtship soon. Pic credit: TLC

Last fall, Jeremiah Duggar set up an Instagram account. It was unused until yesterday, and now, followers are wondering if that is a hint of what’s to come.

It has been a slow couple of months for the Duggar family. There is only one pregnancy confirmed and Kendra Caldwell will be welcoming her baby girl any day now.

As far as courtships, there are none as Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey moved to the engagement phase and are set to wed in April.

Now, it looks like there may be a few upcoming announcements as the new season of Counting On should be premiering sometime soon.

Jeremiah Duggar posts on Instagram

Yesterday, Jeremiah Duggar shared a photo of himself and his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar. It was the first post to his social media account.

Several members of the Duggar family showed up to welcome him to the platform. Typically, the Duggars don’t join social media until they are announcing a courtship. Back in September, it was speculated that a new courtship was brewing, but nothing happened.

There was recent speculation that Jedidiah Duggar may have been seeing someone after Jessa Duggar teased her brother in the video she shared about the fall festival hosted at the Duggar compound.

Now, Counting On fans will be watching the Instagram account for more clues about what is behind Jeremiah Duggar deciding to post his first photo.

What has Jeremiah Duggar been up to?

It seems that Jeremiah Duggar has been busy over the last several months. He was able to get his realtor license, joining the group of Jim Bob, Michelle, and Joseph who already held their licenses.

There has also been some talk that Jeremiah moved back home to the Duggar compound. After Jedidiah didn’t win his race in politics, it was revealed the two moved back home. The house they were renting went back on the market for rent in December, and the rest is history.

In the coming weeks, there are going to be a lot of changes for the Duggar family. A new baby will be born and a wedding is scheduled to take place, but it looks like a new courtship or two will be revealed.

Until then, though, Counting On fans are just looking for clues about what’s to come.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.