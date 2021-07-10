How much money will Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar lose from Counting On being canceled?

The Duggars are losing quite a bit of money with the Counting On cancellation. Pic credit: TLC

After 11 seasons, Counting On was canceled by the TLC network.

The Duggar family has been a part of the reality TV world for over a decade, and now, the money it produces is also gone.

Money hasn’t really been discussed over the years, but Jill Duggar revealed that when she finally got what she was owed from her participation in Counting On, it worked out to just a little above minimum wage.

So, what does that mean in terms of loss for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

How much did Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar lose when Counting On was canceled?

Even though the cancellation of Counting On wasn’t shocking to followers, it reportedly came as a shock to the family.

According to The Sun, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar reportedly lose nearly a million dollars a year. The number is roughly $850k, though it could fluctuate up or down a bit based on the amount of filming time.

A source told the publication, “The family were roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a series.”

The same source went on to say, “Some family members are glad TLC pulled the plug so they can go off on their own and manage their own money, but Jim Bob is undoubtedly p****d because it was a huge income.”

Why was Counting On canceled?

There are several reasons that have been speculated about why TLC decided to cancel Counting On. The biggest one was Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. While he wasn’t a part of the filming, he is still heavily tied to the family. His wife, Anna Duggar, and their children were part of the show still.

TLC’s statement talked about giving the family time to handle their issues privately, saying, “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” Of course, the “situation” they are speaking about is Josh Duggar and his legal problems.

Several of the family members have spoken out about the cancellation, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a statement immediately, and others began trickling in after that.

The family members haven’t talked about what they plan to do without Counting On filming anymore. Even though they have to switch up their plans, likely, this won’t be the last fans and followers will see of the Duggar family.