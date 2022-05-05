Here’s how 90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are working on a ‘better us’

David and Annie are working together on bettering themselves. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are getting serious about making a better version of themselves.

Since their first appearance on the flagship series during Season 5, David and Annie have remained happily married.

The couple is nearly inseparable and does everything together, including cooking for their combined 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, David shared that he and Annie are embarking on a new journey together in a post on Instagram.

The Kentucky native shared a close-up selfie taken from inside a gym. Annie could be seen in the background working out, seemingly blissfully unaware that she was in the photo, while David posed for the camera.

“Getting our workout on. My Annie supporting me to help make a better me. I mean a better us. I like the treadmill she likes the rowing machine,” was the caption for David’s post.

As it turns out, David and Annie are embarking on a fitness journey together. Many of David’s followers took to the comments section where they sent messages of encouragement to him and Annie.

David and Annie receive encouraging messages

Annie commented with five red heart emojis. “Love you,” David replied to her comment.

“That’s great !!! Doing it together 👏,” read another comment from one of David’s followers to which he replied, “absolutely.”

David Vázquez Zermeño, another 90 Day Fiance alum from Season 5 who was married to Evelyn Cormier, commented on David’s post, leaving a series of heart-eyed emojis. “Thanks brother,” David replied.

It looks as though David and Annie are taking a holistic approach to looking and feeling better. David recently underwent some procedures, including hair transplant surgery, Botox injections, eyebrow microblading, chin and neck contouring, and veneers.

Annie recently got lip filler injections, but it wasn’t well-received by 90 Day Fiance fans who felt she was beautiful without any cosmetic procedures.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched David’s weight fluctuate drastically since his time on the show. He was much thinner when viewers were first introduced to him after having gone through a divorce and suffering a stroke.

Perhaps Annie’s delicious Thai food has accounted for some of David’s weight gain, but he managed to drop 10 sizes earlier this year. He realizes, however, that weight loss takes time: “It’s a slow process. I didn’t gain it quickly, and I’m not gonna lose it quickly.”

