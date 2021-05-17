David Toborowsky is traveling to Mexico to get cosmetic surgery that will be a ‘complete transformation’

David’s weight has fluctuated a lot over the years and he is going to have a procedure done in Mexico. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky will be traveling to Mexico with his wife Annie to have a cutting edge cosmetic surgery done on his face. The procedure will contour his neck and chin area with a device called the J-plasma.

David will reportedly be one of the first patients to receive this treatment and it will be done at The Carde Clinic in Chihuahua, Mexico. The device they will use turns helium gas into plasma that is then used to resurface the skin. It is used to lift, tighten and rejuvenate the skin and can be used on any part of the body.

David has struggled with his weight and health for years, so this surgery probably means a lot to him and could potentially be a major makeover.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

David and Annie’s manager explained that, “David is going to be having a complete transformation“.

David’s cosmetic procedure will be life-changing

Dr. Jesús Flores will be administering the procedure that has growing curiosity from around the world. The Carde Clinic specializes in Botox, Fillers, and Body reshaping and has about 30k followers on Instagram.

It is unclear whether the surgery will be filmed, but David and Annie are very active on social media so their fans will most likely get to experience the process with them.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

When David met Annie, he was coming off a health scare having to do with his weight and heart, so he lost a bunch of weight and treated himself by going to Thailand.

This surgery will mean a lot for David who’s weight and appearance has fluctuated since being on 90 Day Fiance.

This contouring procedure will be life changing for David who has struggled with his appearance for a long time. Pic credit: TLC

David and Annie continue to be in the spotlight

David and Annie have been staples of the 90 Day Fiance franchise and most recently got their own cooking show, Spice It Up with David and Annie. They also appear on the new spinoff, Foody Call.

They are also favorites of Pillow Talk and are perhaps one of the most popular 90 Day Fiance couples on Cameo.

They surprised everybody by becoming one of the most solid and loving couples despite the numerous financial, logistical, and cultural obstacles they had to overcome.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.