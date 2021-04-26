90 Day Fiance has cooked up another spinoff — Here’s what we know about 90 Day: Foody Call

David and Annie are back on the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: Foody Call. Pic credit: Discovery+

If you ever wanted to make Thai food with Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, 90 Day Fiance has cooked up the spinoff for you.

Making its debut on May 29 to Discovery+, 90 Day: Foody Call will bring fans into the kitchens of their favorite 90 Day Fiance stars.

Not only will fans get answers to their burning questions, but learn cooking tips directly from the foreign fiancees.

90 Day: Foody Call will bring fans into the kitchens of their favorite couples

In the 90 Day Universe, there is no shortage of spinoffs and the latest one is curated especially for the foodies.

In a clip obtained by People, the teaser announced, “90 Day Fiance’s hottest couples are back. Heating things up in the kitchen..answering your burning questions and sharing their recipe for relationship success.”

From Robert Springs and Anny Francisco to Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, favorites from over the years are giving an intimate look into their relationships along with answering awkward questions from in-laws to sex.

In the teaser, while preparing dinner with her husband Syngin Colchester, Tania Maduro dished on what she needs for a night to be successful.

“If you’re like me, I told Syngin, I need a lot more like, romance,” she explained. “I love to have candles lit, I like to have a nice little dinner first. I like to be worked up before we even get to foreplay.”

Paola Mayfield also throws her opinion getting hot and heavy, “Get some nice sexy lingerie. If he doesn’t like it, just go ahead and enjoy yourself.”

It’s clear the show will also be tackling some awkward subjects. Igniting an old wound, a fan asked Robert why he won’t agree to a threesome despite his wife Anny asking him for one.

The latest spin-off in the Discovery+ family

90 Day: Foody Call is the latest among many spin-offs hitting the Discovery+ streaming service.

While the Shaun Robinson hosted show Bares All gives an uncensored look behind the scenes, 90 Day: The Single Life features the second chance of love of previous cast members.

Most recently, Big Ed Brown has found love again with a new girlfriend after failing miserably with Rosemarie Vega on their stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

What couple are you most excited to cook with?

90 Day: Foody Call premieres May 29 on Discovery+.