90 Day Fiance fans beg Annie Suwan to publish a cookbook

While we first questioned the 24-year age difference between Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, the couple has grown to be one of the most loved of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.
You can regularly see the couple giving their quirky commentary on Pillow Talk, but what really has fans’ attention is Annie’s authentic Thai cooking.
Her cooking has already stolen David’s heart, and now she’s sharing that passion with her followers. The Thailand native regularly posts her cooking on her social media, but fans are asking for more.
From pineapple fried rice to homemade Thai BBQ, you can’t help but get hungry looking through Annie’s Instagram feed.
They currently provide online cooking classes
The couple has already used their 90 Day Fiance fame to turn lemons into lemonade by offering her cooking services online.
The 90 Day Fiance star has taken her talent to the next level and created a website that advertises both in-person and online cooking classes.
CookingwithDNA.com also states they offer catering, and you can even get David and Annie to host your next event.
Aside from cooking services, the couple also offers travel services to make your next trip “unforgettable.”
Fans are begging for a cookbook
Afer tell all last night I think we all deserve Eggs and shrimp fried rice 🥘🥘🥘 Here’s ingredients 🌶🥬🥦🍄🍖🌮🌯🌯🥙🍙🍚 1. jasmin rice cooked 300 g. 2. 4 eggs ( I like eggs)🥚🥚🥚🥚 3.10 shrimp 🍤🍤 4. Chop carrots, green onions, Chinese cilantro. I used one a little bunch of them. 🥒🥬🥦🥦🥕🥕 4.1pieces of chop garlic. 5. 3 TBS of oyster sauce. 6. 2 TBS of soy sauce. 7. 1 TBS of chicken powder stock. 8. 1 TBS OF sugar if you like sweet and low it okay too 9. If you like sesame sauce you can add a little bit for more flavor. ( this time I forgot 😂) 10. Don’t forget a little bit of cooking oil ##### How to cook!!👨🍳👩🌾👨🍳👩🍳👨🌾👨🌾 1. Add cooking oil put on medium heat 2. Add chops garlic and wait until you can smell its 3. Then add shrimp and eggs wait until they cooked 4. Add all your shop vegetables 5. Add all of sauce, sugar and stir everything together. 6. Add the rice and stir until everything mixed good and add sesame sauce. JUST GO BY YOU TASTE FEEL FREE IF YOU WANT TO ADD MORE SAUCE 😉😉 AGAIN I’M NOT A CHEF BUT JUST HOME COOKER LIKE YOU ALL STILL LEARNING EVERY DAY 😘😘 HOPE YOU ALL HAVE FUN!!!! ANY MISTAKES I APOLOGIZE 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #homecook #tlc #90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk
The 90 Day Fiance star regularly cooks on the spin-off show Pillow Talk, and fans were hoping to make some of her recipes in their own kitchens.
Although she posts recipes on her social media, it isn’t enough. When asked by a fan on Instagram if a cookbook was coming, she said she was working on it.
It looks like we may have Annie’s Thai cooking in our future after all!
90 Day Fiance: Pillow talk airs Mondays on TLC.