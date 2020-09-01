90 Day Fiance fans beg Annie Suwan to publish a cookbook

While we first questioned the 24-year age difference between Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, the couple has grown to be one of the most loved of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

You can regularly see the couple giving their quirky commentary on Pillow Talk, but what really has fans’ attention is Annie’s authentic Thai cooking.

Her cooking has already stolen David’s heart, and now she’s sharing that passion with her followers. The Thailand native regularly posts her cooking on her social media, but fans are asking for more.

From pineapple fried rice to homemade Thai BBQ, you can’t help but get hungry looking through Annie’s Instagram feed.

They currently provide online cooking classes

The couple has already used their 90 Day Fiance fame to turn lemons into lemonade by offering her cooking services online.

The 90 Day Fiance star has taken her talent to the next level and created a website that advertises both in-person and online cooking classes.

CookingwithDNA.com also states they offer catering, and you can even get David and Annie to host your next event.

Aside from cooking services, the couple also offers travel services to make your next trip “unforgettable.”

The 90 Day Fiance star regularly cooks on the spin-off show Pillow Talk, and fans were hoping to make some of her recipes in their own kitchens.

Although she posts recipes on her social media, it isn’t enough. When asked by a fan on Instagram if a cookbook was coming, she said she was working on it.

It looks like we may have Annie’s Thai cooking in our future after all!