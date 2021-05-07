13 90 Day Fiance couples that are still very much in love

These 90 Day Fiance couples beat the odds and overcame viewer skepticism to go on and live happily married lives. Pic credit: TLC

Throughout the 90 Day Fiance franchise, there were a number of things that could and have torn couples apart. Whether it be too much adversity, a serious lack of communication, immaturity, transgressions, or straight-up incompatibility, a lot of obstacles stand in the way of couples trying to have an international relationship.

There have been droves of drama related to the intricacies of how these couples make their relationships work, or not work.

With that said, there are many couples from 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs that stayed their course and were able to overcome the challenges they faced. Not to say they aren’t still dealing with old or new issues, but these couples’ current togetherness is a testament to how strong their bond is.

For a relationship to survive, not only on national television but also under the unique circumstances of international rules and plight, means that there is truly something there.

This list captures some of the most talked about couples in 90 Day Fiance history who overcame their individual challenges and are still going strong.

1. Biniyam and Ariela

Biniyam and Ariela had many deep-rooted issues, but their love for each other and their son have kept them together. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela received a lot of criticism during her time on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for her perceived insensitivity to how hard her fiance, Biniyam, was working to support her in Ethiopia.

Viewers met Ariela when she was pregnant with her and Biniyam’s son, and the show followed them through their attempt to adapt to not only each other, but also to life as new parents and the tribulations of living in a third world country.

There were many rocky moments and serious fights, but they managed to navigate their way to an engagement, and remain happily engaged today.

2. Russ and Paola

Paola and Russ faced their share of obstacles during their relationship but always managed to compromise. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

Russ and Paola recently celebrated 7 years together, a milestone that they are both very proud of because it hasn’t been easy. They were featured on multiple seasons of Happily Ever After? after their original run on 90 Day Fiance and their relationship had a microscope on it for a long time.

They faced complications from both of their friends and family, as well as a rift in their relationship because they had different dreams before they were able to compromise.

These days, they enjoy time with their son most of all and reside in Miami where Paola is launching a career as a professional wrestler.

3. Alex and Loren

Loren and Alex share a connection with their Jewish culture and are very supportive of each other. Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

Alex and Loren shared a deep connection with each other that went beyond their shared Jewish cultures. They were on Happily Ever After? for a few seasons following 90 Day Fiance, and their relationship was merited for how well they were always able to compromise with each other and support each other no matter what.

Fans were elated to find out they were pregnant with their son, who they frequently feature and boast about over social media. Loren and Alex recently announced their second pregnancy and these fan favorites couldn’t be happier.

4. Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth and Andrei fight a lot of adversity from Elizabeth’s family but they try not to let it effect their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei have been a controversial couple because of Andrei’s misogynistic and gender-conforming ideals not matching what he brought to the table.

Andrei’s problematic attitude was also met by intense dislike from Elizabeth’s family and has led to countless fights between them, with Elizabeth being caught in the middle.

Despite these facts, the couple works hard to put outside issues aside and focus on raising their daughter while enjoying their life in Florida.

5. David and Annie

Despite their vast age difference and David’s financial struggles, the love between David and Annie is tangible. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

David and Annie recently celebrated 4 years together as they fought to prove everyone who doubted them wrong. Those doubts stemmed from their age difference of 24 years and the stigma of American men having young Thai brides.

David and Annie are very active on social media and in the 90 Day Fiance community and recently got their own cooking show within the franchise, which proves even more that they are solid and very much in love.

6. Pedro and Chantel

Pedro has an extremely volatile relationship with Chantel’s family and Chantel hates Pedro’s family, but their devotion to each other overshadows the negative. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel and Pedro got their relationship off on the wrong foot with Chantel’s family because they lied about why Pedro was in America and hid their relationship up until a few days before their wedding.

This led to long-lasting and deep mistrust between both Chantel and Pedro’s families and was the main source of tension in their relationship.

Viewers saw the drama play out over 90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After, and their own spinoff, The Family Chantel. While they try to focus on their adoration and commitment to each other, they also try hard to mend the issues between their two families and enjoy the life they’ve built.

7. Melanie and Devar

Fans thought it was going to be hard for Jamaican Devar to fit into Melanie’s rigid life but they proved fans wrong. Pic credit: @devar_a.k.a.savage/Instagram

Devar and Melanie became fan favorites for their infatuation with each other and willingness to do what it took to prove others wrong and build the life they wanted.

Melanie’s family was very skeptical of Devar’s intentions because of the huge stigma against Jamaican men being with white American women. Melanie herself was wary of the fact that Devar was committed to sending as much money as he could back to his family in Jamaica.

They were able to sway Melanie’s family with actions and compromise on Devar’s remittances in the end and went on to have a baby girl in 2017.

8. Kyle and Noon

Kyle and Noon are closer than ever after moving out of New Orleans and trying to do more things that make them happy. Pic credit: @kylehuckabee/Instagram

Noon left her family and everything she loved back in Thailand to move to New Orleans to be with Kyle who did not have a good relationship with his own family. They had issues with Noon’s concerns about safety in New Orleans, so they decided to start over in the Pacific Northwest.

They were so committed to each other that Kyle was even willing to move to Thailand with Noon so that she could be there with her ailing father. Her father got better and they have since built a life on the West Coast and post many cute stories about all the fun they have together.

9. Evelyn and David

Evelyn and David were both devout Christian virgins with an age difference, but they have made their relationship work. Pic credit: @evelyncormier/Instagram

Evelyn received a lot of criticism after appearing on 90 Day Fiance with her Spanish husband David because fans did not like her unrelentingly rigid demeanor and inappreciation of David’s sacrifices. They have a nine-year age difference, with Evelyn being 18 at the time of her marriage and David being 27.

They were also both devoutly religious and saved their virginity for marriage. Although they did not appear on the spinoffs to the show, fans have kept up with them to see if they would last because Evelyn’s Type A personality didn’t appear to mesh well with David’s combativness.

Despite their adversity they are still in love and David supports Evelyn. The pair moved to LA to pursue Evelyn’s dreams to be a singer.

10. Alla and Matt

Despite being Matt’s 4th wife, Alla and Matt began a family. Pic credit: @fedoruk_alla/Instagram

Alla and Matt appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and drew skepticism from viewers because Ukrainian Alla was going to be Matt’s fourth wife and Alla kept saying that she was looking for a better life in America for her son. These two red flags were enough for Matt’s friends to question Alla’s authenticity.

Despite the uneasiness of the people around them they got married and have since started a family of their own.

11. Kirlyam and Alan

Mormon couple Kirlyam and Alan seemed incompatible at first but are still in love and growing their family. Pic credit: @kirlyam_/Instagram

Alan met Brazilian Kirlyam when he was on a mission in Brazil as a teenager. Their paths crossed again when Kirlyam was 21 and Alan was 29 at a friends wedding in Brazil and Alan was struck by her good heart, beauty, and values, so he proposed to her.

They were both still virgins when they got married and Alan got a bad rap from 90 Day Fiance fans because he seemed overprotective and controlling when Kirylam wanted to launch a modeling career. He insisted it was all in the interest of making sure she wasn’t exposed to bad or predatory things.

The welcomed their first son in 2017 and are currently expecting a second child.

12. Aziza and Mike

It was questionable after Season 1 whether Aziza and Mike would last, but they proved haters wrong. Pic credit: @azizaeloshway/Instagram

Fans did not like Aziza’s odd and standoffish personality during the 90 days before she married her husband Mike. She refused to eat in front of people and was just generally very short and cold in conversations with Mike and others.

By the end of the 90 days, Aziza started to warm up, and she especially came out of her shell around Mike’s friend’s children. She expressed her desire to have children and Mike and when Mike was on board with it their relationship grew closer.

They have since had a baby girl together and remain happy looking through social media.

13. Robert and Anny

Robert puts up with a lot of sass from Anny but the fan favorites are still very much in love and expecting another child. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Anny’s spicy personality was a lot for Robert to get used to, and Robert’s past and lack of money was a point of contention for Anny. Robert already had five children when he met Anny, and only one of his children, Bryson, was with him full time.

Anny loved Bryson like her own son and grew to come to terms with Robert’s past as long as he didn’t let her down, which he didn’t. They welcomed a daughter in 2020 and are currently pregnant with their second child.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.