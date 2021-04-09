Paola Mayfield introduces Paola Blaze, a pink-haired wrestler and she promises to bring the fire

Paola Mayfield has announced her latest endeavor, wrestler Paola Blaze. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/ YouTube

Paola Mayfield has reinvented herself again. This time around, the 90 Day Fiance star is using all of the hard work she has done in transforming her body and turning it into a new business endeavor — as the pink-haired beauty is going to be a wrestling star.

“The Moment is here,” Paola wrote to her fans in a lengthy message. “Meet Paola Blaze , your new favorite wrestler.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long! I can’t believe in a couple of days, on May 1st, I will be making my debut as a wrestler,” Paola continued. “I can finally show all my hard work and dedication! You never know what you want in life until you try many things, and I’m glad I did!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paola shares her new wrestling photos

Paola shared a series of photos showing off her new look on both Facebook and Instagram.

She’s gone back to bright pink hair after recently showing a more toned-down look. And it should surprise no one that Pao’s wrestling outfit leaves little to the imagination.

In the photos, she’s wearing a pink and silver bra top trimmed in black with rivets to give her a sexy biker chic look, along with matching high-waisted bottoms.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She shared several photos of her new look and, to be quite honest, she looks fierce.

Prior to her announcement, Paola teased 90 Day Fiance fans with her wrestling moves by sharing a video of herself flying through the air and taking down one of her opponents in a move she surely wished she had used on Anfisa Nava back during their Tell All days when the two reality stars would verbally spar with each other.

We can only imagine what Russ Mayfield’s parents think of Paola’s new career. After all, they have never been fans of her skimpy outfits or her modeling aspirations.

Where can 90 Day Fiance fans watch Paola Blaze wrestle?

Paola is proud of her latest accomplishments and really wants to make sure her 90 Day Fiance fans get a chance to see her in action.

She revealed that she would be wrestling for the first time on May 1 at Holiday Inn Miami West. She wrote, “7707 Northwest 103rd Street! The tickets are on sale now, so you better get yours and come and join me at my first live match.”

Paola will be wrestling for the Magic City Wrestling Federation, which claims to be the “newest wrestling center located in Miami.” Other stars from this outfit include Vincent LaGuardia, Carlito, Chris Masters, Deimos with Teal Piper and the Colons, Primo and Epico.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.