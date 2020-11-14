Paola Mayfield gets a makeover – See the 90 Day Fiance star’s new look as she poses in a tiny bikini

Paola Mayfield has changed her look once again. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fitness buff is well known for her fit body and changing up her look, and she’s done it again with her new hairdo.

Taking to Instagram, Paola posted a snap of her new look while posing poolside in a tiny bikini.

Some followers loved new look, others more focused on Paola’s bikini top

In the post, Paola shared the caption, “I did a thing…”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their opinions on her new look, many in support of the 33-year-old.

“What colour are you thinking about going this time? Try pastel purple [fire emoji][raised hands emoji] colours look good on you girl,” said a follower.

“You change your hair like I change my underwear [laughing face emoji] beautiful as always tho,” said one comment.

Another comment read, “I love it [heart eyes emoji] it looks so good on you!! Flaunt it sista.”

While some were in total support of the look, others were more focused on the Colombian beauty’s bikini top.

“I see we took bikini tips from Brittany,” said one comment in reference to another 90 Day Fiance personality, Brittany Banks, who infamously wore her bikini top upside down.

“Oh no…there’s that upside down swimsuit top thing again…such a weird trend…I don’t get it,” wrote another follower.

And the bikini top comments just kept coming, with another one saying, “I think if you have to wear your bikini top upside down to get better ‘support’, it may be time to get a different bikini.”

Paola’s hair has been compared to other 90 Day Fiance stars in the past

Paola’s last big hair change included a bright pink color that fans seemed to love.

She hadn’t had the style all that long before another 90 Day Fiance personality, Avery Warner, made a similar color change to her own hair.

Fans didn’t think it was a coincidence that Avery chose that color and accused her of copying Paula.

“Is it just me or is she copying Paola,” wrote one follower.

“Okay Paola calm down,” wrote another.

Avery shot back stating, “so every person who colors their hair pink is copying Paola?”

Paula didn’t bother weighing in on the pink hair debate, which makes sense since another new look was just around the corner.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus at TLC.