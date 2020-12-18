90 Day Fiance personality Paola Mayfield has come a long way from her first season with the franchise but hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

Paola and her then-fiance, Russ Mayfield, were featured in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance and while the couple was hoping they would sail through their 90 days and live happily ever after, it didn’t quite turn out that way.

The Colombian beauty’s outspoken and bold personality was a shock for Russ’s conservative family and that was just the beginning of what would become a continuous hurdle for the couple.

Although it’s been almost seven years since their first season with the franchise, Paola hasn’t forgotten one of her most memorable run-ins with her in-laws.

Paola made fun of herself in her latest TikTok video

During her first season with the show, Paola had several uncomfortable moments with Russ’s parents. However, nothing matched the awkward interaction that occurred over breakfast one morning.

When Paola arrived in America, she and Russ lived with his parents until they were able to find stability on their own.

Little did Paola know how unprepared Russ’s parents would be to embrace her personality. When she showed up for breakfast one morning in a revealing pajama set, she started to understand just how conservative the family was.

“Well, I just woke up and I went downstairs and they were looking at me like, ‘why is she wearing that?'” she noted to producers at the time.

When Russ hinted that maybe she should go put a robe on, his mother piped in saying, “Good idea.”

Although Paola gave in and retrieved a robe more suitable for a mid-west breakfast table, the moment was easily one of the season’s most awkward.

Paola pokes fun at the infamous ‘pajama’ run-in with her now-husband’s parents

Paola’s social media presence since being on the show has grown tremendously. She has an impressive 1.1 million followers on her personal Instagram and her fitness account, where she shares her fitness tips, has over 100k followers. And recently the star jumped onto another platform, TikTok, where she shares even more content with her followers.

And what would entertaining content be without poking fun at one of her most embarrassing moments? Paola shared a funny TikTok of her pretending to go downstairs for breakfast before turning around half-way and remembering that she needs to put on more clothes first.

Paola and Russ have remained castmembers of the show and have been featured in its spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiance: What Now? which followed the couple as they welcomed their son, Axel, into the world.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.