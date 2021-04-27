Robert and Anny announce that they’re expecting baby no. 2. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Anny Francisco and Robert Spring revealed they are having their second baby together.

They made a special video announcement to reveal Anny’s second pregnancy.

“Hey, everybody. We got some great news,” Robert teased at the the top of the video.

Anny then held up pictures of her sonogram as she shared the big news.

“We’re gonna have another baby!” she exclaimed. “I am so excited for my second baby, my love.”

Robert then joked, “That’s the quarantine baby! That’s what happens when you stay in the house. Every day is the weekend.”

Anny was initially nervous about having another baby

Anny confessed that she panicked at first when she found out she was pregnant again.

“I was a little concerned,” she admitted. “‘Oh my God, two baby, how I gonna do?’ I am alone here in America with no family. But it’s my baby and I’m so excited.”

Robert then chimed in that it was meant to be and even prophetic. He revealed how his five-year-old son, Bryson almost predicted and brought on Anny’s pregnancy.

Robert said, “It’s like a gift from above. It just happened, but Bryson was playing some baby game on his phone and then he asked for a baby.”

As for the sex of the baby? The couple thinks they’ll be having a boy this time around.

“And now, he wants the baby to be a boy,” added Anny.

Anny believes that she is pregnant with a boy this time and explained the reason behind her theory.

“I think it’s a boy, because I feel different with the pregnancy,” she stated. “The stomach’s getting big so fast. My belly with a baby girl was slow.”

“From my family to you guys, we wanna thank you all for your love and support.”

The video can be found on TLCme.

She also shared the big news on her Instagram. In the picture, she poses holding her sonogram pictures while sitting on her bed as she wears a white, fitted top and gold pants.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” she captioned the post. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

How many kids do Anny and Robert have?

This will be Anny and Robert’s second child that they had together. Their first child is named Brenda. Brenda was born on July 28, 2020, making her almost one year old.

Anny and Robert will soon have two kids under two!

The pair also parents Robert’s son from a prior relationship named Bryson, who is is 5 years old and now will be a big brother to two little ones.

90 Day Fiance fans are wishing the best for Anny and Robert as they prepare for their second baby together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.