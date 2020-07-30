90 Day Fiance: Robert and Anny share first photo of baby girl — Plus here’s what they named her and what it means

90 Day Fiance alums Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have shared the first photo of their baby girl. The couple has also revealed their daughter’s name and it has a beautiful meaning.

Fans know the happy couple, who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance met online. Robert proposed eight hours after he met Anny for the first time in person during his visit to the Dominican Republic.

Their journey has been challenging, but the couple has let it all play out onscreen for fans to watch. Anny and Robert have also appeared on the hit TLC spin-offs, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? And most recently 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Baby girl Springs

On July 28, Anny and Robert welcomed their first child together. They both took to social media to share their good news. Their bundle of joy weighed in at 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20.75 inches in length.

The proud parents each shared a photo of Anny holding their daughter. She called the little girl a “gift from God.” He called his wife and daughter beautiful then thanked fans for their love and support.

Both posts became flooded with congratulations and well-wishes. Fans and 90 Day Fiance stars all expressed their happiness for the couple, including Loren Brovarnik, who recently welcomed her first child too.

What did Robert and Anny name their daughter?

Anny and Robert have named the newest addition to their family, Brenda Aaliyah. The name is beautiful and has a sweet but also strong meaning to it.

According to BabyNames.com, Brenda is of Scandinavian origin and means sword. Aaliyah is of Arabic origin. It means high and sublime.

The proud parents announced they were expecting in April. Anny was beyond thrilled to be pregnant after enduring fertility issues during her previous marriage. Her struggle is one reason she views her daughter as a gift from god.

Baby Brenda may be the first child for Anny, but she is the sixth child for Robert. One of his children, Bryson, lives with the couple. The little guy has been featured in several of their social media posts documenting Anny’s pregnancy.

Anny and Robert Springs are basking in the glow of welcoming their baby girl, Brenda Aaliyah, into the world this week. It was a dream come true for the happy couple, who have proudly been sharing their joy on social media.

What do you think of the name Brenda Aaliyah?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC.