90 Day Fiance’s Robert and Anny welcome baby girl

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco of 90 Day Fiance welcomed a new bundle of joy last night.

The couple announced the pregnancy back in April. They have kept fans updated on social media ever since, and Anny especially has enjoyed sharing pregnancy photoshoots.

The 7.3-pound, 21-inch long little girl is Anny’s first child and Robert’s sixth. Mom and baby are said to be doing very well.

Anny shared with E! News that she’s thrilled with the arrival of her little one. There’s no word yet on how big brother Bryson feels about his new baby sister, but Robert and Anny have said that he was looking forward to taking on his new role as a brother.

What’s the baby’s name?

Robert and Anny decided to give their daughter a B name like Bryson. They’ve named her Brenda Aaliyah. They hadn’t revealed the name they chose before the birth, so the announcement came as a surprise to fans.

The couple did reveal, however, that the baby would be a girl. They had a gender reveal party in May and Anny shared the news on Instagram shortly after.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess!” she said. “Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

What’s next for the family?

Robert and Anny first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. TLC documented their lives as Anny moved to America from the Dominican Republic and adjusted to her new life.

Anny had to adjust to American culture while becoming a stepmom to Bryson. On top of that, she had to deal with Bryson’s grandmother Stephanie, an adult film star who uses the name Diamond Foxxx professionally.

Stephanie was wary of Anny and afraid that she wouldn’t be a good mother figure for Bryson and that Anny was in a relationship with Robert for a green card. She specifically said that she didn’t want Anny to get pregnant because it would take away attention from Bryson. Hopefully, she’s over that by now.

Anny and Robert managed to navigate through their challenges and got married on the show. They now regularly appear on Pillow Talk and have been featured on What Now?.

Anny has said that she is considering formally adopting Bryson so that they can officially be a family.

The future isn’t clear for the couple, but, hopefully, TLC will be there to update fans!

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC.