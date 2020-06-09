Anny from 90 Day Fiance hopes to adopt Robert Springs’ son Bryson

Anny from 90 Day Fiance is gearing up to deliver her first biological child, but she has been a mom for several years–since she met her husband, Robert Springs.

We got to know the couple during Season 7 of the popular TLC show.

They met each other online, and after speaking daily for several months, Robert booked a trip from Miami, Florida, to see Anny for the first time in her home country of the Dominican Republic.

After spending only eight hours together before Robert popped the question, the two have been together ever since.

Anny has been a stepmom to Robert’s son, Bryson, for several years since he lives with the couple full-time.

Anny and Bryson have a very special bond, and now the TLC alum wants to take things one step further and adopt the four-year-old.

If the mom-to-be gets her way, their bond will be solidified and official.

Anny has plans to adopt Bryson

The TLC alum responded to a fan question during an Instagram Q&A, asking if she has adopted Bryan, and her answer was quite telling.

It’s not clear if Anny has already started the paperwork for the adoption process, but most likely she’ll share an update if and when she does.

Robert constantly posts images of his son and wife on Instagram, and fans are always commenting on the bond between the reality TV personality and her stepson.

Anny and Robert are expanding their family

Soon Bryson will have a new little sister in the household as the happy couple will welcome their first child together in a few weeks.

The Season 7 alums announced the happy news of their pregnancy in April and later shared the gender reveal with fans on social media.

The 30-year-old expectant mom shared sweet sentiments about her baby girl saying, “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

They have not yet revealed the name that they have picked out for their baby girl, but what we do know is that daddy, mommy, and big brother are eagerly waiting to meet the newest member of the Springs household.

You can also catch Anny and Robert on the current season of the TLC spinoff show, Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.