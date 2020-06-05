Anny from 90 Day Fiance reveals August due date as she and Robert Springs get ready for baby girl

Last season of 90 Day Fiance brought viewers the tale of Robert, a 41-year-old rideshare driver, and Anny, his 31-year-old Dominican girlfriend.

Robert and Anny were together for just eight hours before Robert decided to help Anny come to America through the K-1 visa program.

Throughout the season, fans watched Anny clash with Robert’s 5-year-old son Bryson’s grandmother.

Stephanie, who appears in adult films under the name Diamond Foxxx, voiced concerns that Anny was in the relationship for the wrong reasons and that any future children Robert and Anny had might take away attention from Bryson.

At one point, Stephanie and her husband even offered Anny thousands of dollars to return to the Dominican Republic, which highly offended both Anny and Robert.

Recently, Bryson’s grandma’s greatest fears came true when Anny and Robert announced that they’re expecting — and the baby will be here very soon.

Anny announced the due date on Instagram

Anny frequently does Q & A’s with fans, and on Monday, a pregnant viewer gushed that she and Anny seem to have similar due dates. The fan said that she was due in August.

Anny replied she would also welcome her baby in August.

Anny described her first pregnancy as “so exciting” and seems thrilled to become a mother. Anny is already the stepmother to Robert’s son Bryson, and this baby will be Robert’s sixth child.

Anny is also Robert’s fifth baby-mama.

In April, Anny used Instagram to announce the pregnancy.

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God,'” she said in the post. “It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to.”

The gender reveal was featured on Self-Quarantined

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Robert and Anny’s segment focused on the couple’s gender reveal party for the new baby.

The two are expecting a girl, and Anny is delighted to welcome her daughter.

Ardent fans, however, knew that Anny was having a girl from an Instagram post she made last month.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess…you haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you,” she said in the post.

Robert also seems thrilled about the arrival of the new baby. He shared a sweet Mother’s Day post for Anny back on May 10.

The couple now regularly appears on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.