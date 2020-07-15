Paul Staehle updates 90 Day Fiance fans after pregnant Karine hospitalized

Paul Staehle has updated 90 Day Fiance fans after his pregnant wife Karine, was hospitalized.

Fans have been following Paul and Karine’s journey since they appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The couple went on to appear on several spin-offs of the hit show.

They are recently starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where their family drama is at an all-time high.

The drama is real. Split rumors plagued Paul and Karine last year. There was speculation they were headed for divorce, but that is no longer the case. They are working hard to make the marriage work.

Karine and Paul are active on social media, which is how fans discovered their latest family scare.

Paul updates fans after pregnant Karine is hospitalized

On Tuesday, Paul used Instagram Stories to give a shout out to doctors and nurses at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He wrote, “God bless the amazing medical team here.”

After fans expressed well-wishes and concerns for Karine, Paul let fans know Karine was ok and everything was fine. He then thanked fans for their love and support in another message.

Paul did not disclose why Karine was in the hospital or if she is still there. Whatever the reason, Karine appeared to be taking in all in stride. In one photo, her husband shared, she is throwing up the peace sign to let fans know all is good.

Fans can see all of Paul’s Instagram Story messages here.

Adjusting to their new chapter in their lives

Fans know the couple recently moved back to the United States. The latest chapter in their lives has been documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Their big move isn’t the only change Karine and Paul are adjusting to in life. They will soon be a family of four. In May, it was revealed they are expecting their second child together. Paul and Karine are already parents to 1-year-old son Pierre.

According to @fraudedbytlc, Karine is several months along. It is not surprising the couple kept the baby news to themselves for a while. Fans will recall, Karine suffered a miscarriage before they welcomed Pierre.

Their loss of a child is one reason why fans were so concerned about Karine after learning she was in the hospital, especially considering the current health climate. Paul Staehle has assured fans his pregnant wife, Karine Martins Staehle is just fine. That is music to fans’ ears.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.