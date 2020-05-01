Karine Martins pregnant: Paul Staehle and wife expecting second child

Karine Martins is pregnant and expecting her second child with 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle.

News of Karine’s second pregnancy was revealed late on Thursday night. Paul shared the news in his Instagram stories, showing off a picture of Karine and her baby bump with an animated heart drawn around it.

However, it appears Karine is several months along. She has been keeping this information quiet until now due to her history of miscarriage.

Karine Martins’ pregnancy announcement

Karine hasn’t said anything about her pregnancy news yet. Instead, that announcement came from her husband, Paul.

Hopefully, this means more baby bump pictures are coming now that the news has been shared.

After months of near-silence from the pair, we’re learning why no new photos of Karine have been shared since early March.

Katrina, the woman behind @fraudedbyTLC on Instagram and The Fraudcast podcast weighed in on Paul and Karine’s pregnancy news, letting fans know that she is now several months along.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Karine and Paul knew about the pregnancy for a couple of months before the big announcement considering her history of miscarriage and having gone through the pain of loss with 90 Day Fiance cameras documenting the tragedy.

What that means is that 90 Day Fiance fans can expect baby news from the couple late this summer or early fall. Karine and Paul haven’t shared when they are due yet, so the actual date is still not known.

Karine and Paul’s marital issues

It was in November that Paul and Karine suffered another marital crisis that had many 90 Day Fiance fans thinking that Karine was heading back to Brazil with Pierre.

Paul posted a handful of messages in his Instagram stories, where he told followers he was heading to Karine to try and convince her to come back and live in the U.S., with or without him.

It was around the same time that Paul claimed their home was robbed in Manaus.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen, and it looks like this happy little family of three will be expanding to four while living together in Kentucky.

Here’s to a happy and healthy pregnancy for Karine Martins. We can’t wait to meet Pierre’s baby brother or sister.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns Monday, June 1 at 9/8c on TLC.